Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Verstappen says Red Bull unlikely to win every race

The dominant champions have won all six rounds to date, four of them in one-two formation and all, with the exception of Australia finished behind the safety car, by considerable margins.

Published : Jun 01, 2023 21:42 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, on May 28, 2023.
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, on May 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, on May 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Red Bull could win every grand prix this season but are unlikely to do so, Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen said on Thursday.

The dominant champions have won all six rounds to date, four of them in one-two formation and all, with the exception of Australia finished behind the safety car, by considerable margins.

ALSO READ
Monaco gave Mercedes a good haul of Red Bull imagery, says Allison

Including last year, they have won seven races in a row and 15 of the last 17.

“How it looks like at the moment, I think we can, but that’s very unlikely to happen,” double world champion Verstappen, who has won four of the six, told reporters at the Circuit de Catalunya where he took his first win in 2016.

“There are always things that go wrong or you have a retirement or whatever. Purely on pace, at the moment it looks like that but we will always get to tracks where maybe it doesn’t work out exactly or whatever.

“Bad luck in qualifying, you make your own mistakes.”

No team since the early 1950s has managed a clean sweep of a season.

McLaren, with Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna, won all but one race in 1998 but Austrian Gerhard Berger denied them the 100% record with victory at Monza for Ferrari weeks after the death of team founder Enzo.

Mercedes at the height of their dominance between 2014-21 lost some every year, with a best of 19 out of 21 in 2016, while Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari were similarly unable to keep others off the top of the podium.

Verstappen’s Mexican team mate Sergio Perez failed to score a point in the last race in Monaco won by the Dutch driver. Both Red Bull drivers had a retirement for mechanical failure in 2022.

ALSO READ
Revitalized Alonso gives Spaniards hope of ending winning drought at home in F1

“It’s a very long championship, you need to be very consistent,” said Verstappen, who is 39 points clear of Perez and has yet to finish lower than second.

“At the moment it looks like best case you win, worst case you’re second.”

Mercedes’ George Russell, sitting alongside Verstappen in the press conference, said Red Bull had the potential to win every race on pure pace but agreed events could get in the way.

“I’d like to think we’ll be able to fight at some point and take advantage of some misfortune,” said the Briton.

Related Topics

Max Verstappen /

Red Bull Racing

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Verstappen says Red Bull unlikely to win every race
    Reuters
  2. Messi to leave PSG: What next for the FIFA World Cup winner?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan Live Score, Final: IND 0-0 PAK; Men in Blue eye title defence - Junior Asia Cup updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Napoli set to lift Serie A trophy but bid farewell to Luciano Spalletti
    AP
  5. Hamilton sees Spain as a perfect test for Mercedes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Verstappen says Red Bull unlikely to win every race
    Reuters
  2. Monaco gave Mercedes a good haul of Red Bull imagery, says Allison
    Reuters
  3. Revitalized Alonso gives Spaniards hope of ending winning drought at home in F1
    AP
  4. Formula 1: Vasseur rejects ‘harsh’ criticism of Ferrari’s Monaco pace
    Reuters
  5. Formula 1: McLaren recruit Red Bull’s engineering head Marshall
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Verstappen says Red Bull unlikely to win every race
    Reuters
  2. Messi to leave PSG: What next for the FIFA World Cup winner?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan Live Score, Final: IND 0-0 PAK; Men in Blue eye title defence - Junior Asia Cup updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Napoli set to lift Serie A trophy but bid farewell to Luciano Spalletti
    AP
  5. Hamilton sees Spain as a perfect test for Mercedes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment