Michael Schumacher’s family wins legal case against publisher over fake AI interview

Family spokesperson Sabine Kehm informed on Thursday that legal action was successful with a reported compensation amount of €200,000 ($217,000).

Published : May 23, 2024 17:30 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Michael Schumacher announcing his retirement from Formula One during a press conference.
FILE PHOTO: Michael Schumacher announcing his retirement from Formula One during a press conference. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Michael Schumacher announcing his retirement from Formula One during a press conference. | Photo Credit: AP

The family of Michael Schumacher has won legal action against the publisher of a magazine which printed an artificial intelligence-generated interview with the Formula 1 great.

German magazine Die Aktuelle promoted on its cover in April 2023 the words, “Michael Schumacher, the first interview!” It also wrote “it sounds deceptively real” with the supposed quotes attributed to Schumacher generated by AI. Die Aktuelle is one of many tabloid celebrity magazines in Germany.

Family spokesperson Sabine Kehm told The Associated Press by email on Thursday that legal action was successful, without making any further comment. The compensation amount was reportedly €200,000 ($217,000).

German publisher Funke magazines apologized to Schumacher’s family last year for the article and fired the chief editor of Die Aktuelle.

It was while skiing in the French Alps at Meribel that Schumacher fell in December 2013 and suffered a near-fatal brain injury. His head hit a rock which split open his helmet. Since being transferred from hospital in September 2014, the seven-time F1 champion has been cared for privately at a family home in Switzerland.

The 55-year-old Schumacher retired from F1 in 2012 after winning 91 races, and five straight titles with Ferrari from 2000-04. The German driver’s other two titles were with Benetton in 1994 and 1995.

