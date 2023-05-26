MotoGP team conducts advance recce of Buddh International Circuit

A 12-member team from Dorna Sports, the global MotoGP commercial rights holder, recently concluded an advance reconnaissance visit to India to assess race preparations at the Buddh International Circuit.

The purpose of the visit was to recce the MotoGP Bharat preparations ahead of the scheduled race, to be held on September 22-24.

The team surveyed the circuit to evaluate various technical and broadcast setup facilities and assess other essential requirements for delivering a world-class event.

FairStreet Sports COO, Pushkar Nath Srivastava, the event’s Indian promoter, was confident in the venue’s ability to put up the country’s biggest annual sporting spectacle show and said, “With less than 124 days for the mega event, we had some important operational discussions as well as detailed marketing, branding, sponsorship and conversations related to the broadcast of the race. It is heartening to see how important MotoGP Bharat is from the global perspective as well as for us, the Indian stakeholders alongside the government.”

Scheduled as the 13th race on the calendar, India will see 42 teams and 84 riders in action across MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 categories. It will include names like Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team, Marco Bezzecchi of Mooney, Brad Binder and Jack Miller of Redbull, and Jorge Martin of Prima, all set to hit the Indian soil soon.