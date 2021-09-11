Home Moto GP Moto GP: Bagnaia sets lap record to claim pole at Aragon Grand Prix Francesco Bagnaia claimed his second pole of the season after setting a lap record at the Aragon Grand Prix, edging team-mate Jack Miller in a Ducati one-two. Reuters 11 September, 2021 19:36 IST FILE PHOTO: Francesco Bagnaia claimed his second pole position of the season. - AP Reuters 11 September, 2021 19:36 IST Francesco Bagnaia claimed his second pole of the season after setting a lap record at the Aragon Grand Prix in Alcaniz on Saturday, edging team-mate Jack Miller in a Ducati one-two.The pair was joined on the front row by world championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha while his closest challenger, Joan Mir of Suzuki, could only finish seventh fastest.ALSO READ - Bottas edges out Hamilton, Verstappen in Italian GP sprint qualifying"I'm very happy, I started the weekend with a lot of questions about this track, I've struggled here," Bagnaia said in a pit lane interview."But when I started these three days, the feeling was really great and I was happy about the bike. I improved the pace and the qualifying lap was incredible." Honda's Marc Marquez, looking to win at the track for a sixth time, set the early pace but starts fourth on the grid - his best qualifying result of the season.Marquez will be joined on the second row by Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing and Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia. Martin's team-mate Johann Zarco, who is third in the standings, starts back in 10th on the grid. Read more stories on Moto GP. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :