Bagnaia pens two-year Ducati contract extension

Reigning MotoGP double world champion Francesco Bagnaia has extended his contract with Ducati by two years until 2026, the Italian team announced Monday.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Ducati and Pecco Bagnaia are teaming up for another two seasons,” the team wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Italian Bagnaia added: “So far everything has been beautiful, but we are here to make it extraordinary, together, again and again.”

The 27-year-old is aiming for a third consecutive world crown during the 2024 season, which begins this weekend in Qatar.

Bagnaia has always ridden a Ducati since he joined the premier category in 2019, initially with the Pramac satellite team and since 2021 with the official team.

The Turin-born rider, who went through the VR46 academy founded by Italian great Valentino Rossi, has 18 MotoGP race wins, including seven last season.