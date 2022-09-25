Moto GP

Miller wins Japanese GP as Quartararo extends championship lead

Australian Miller finished 3.409 seconds ahead of Red Bull KTM’s Brad Binder, who snatched second place from Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin with a late overtake.

Reuters
25 September, 2022 12:53 IST
Ducati Lenovo’s Jack Miller kisses the trophy as he celebrates on the podium after winning the race.

Ducati Lenovo’s Jack Miller kisses the trophy as he celebrates on the podium after winning the race. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ducati’s Jack Miller claimed his first win of the season with a blistering display at the Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi on Sunday, as Fabio Quartararo extended his lead atop the world championship standings despite finishing eighth.

Frenchman Quartararo extended his championship lead to 18 points from 10 with four races remaining, as his closest rival Francesco Bagnaia crashed out on the last lap.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro’s chances of winning a first championship also took a massive blow after he was forced to pit with a problem before the race started and ended in 16th.

Honda’s six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez claimed his first pole in three years on Saturday but was unable to hold on to his advantage for long and was overtaken on the first lap, eventually finishing fourth. 

