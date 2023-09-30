MagazineBuy Print

Jorge Martin wins sprint at Japan MotoGP, Bagnaia third

The Ducati man, taking his third straight sprint race victory, now stands only eight points away from reigning world champion and season leader Francesco Bagnaia, who came third in the sprint, with seven races still to go.

Published : Sep 30, 2023 13:55 IST , Motegi, Japan - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Jorge Martin celebrates on the podium after the MotoGP sprint race at Japanese Motorcycle Grand Prix. 
Jorge Martin celebrates on the podium after the MotoGP sprint race at Japanese Motorcycle Grand Prix.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jorge Martin celebrates on the podium after the MotoGP sprint race at Japanese Motorcycle Grand Prix.  | Photo Credit: AP

Jorge Martin executed a perfect Saturday at the Japan MotoGP by winning the sprint race and securing pole position for Sunday’s race with a record lap at Motegi.

The Ducati man, taking his third straight sprint race victory, now stands only eight points away from reigning world champion and season leader Francesco Bagnaia, who came third in the sprint, with seven races still to go.

Brad Binder of KTM took second place after starting from the second row.

“I feel really happy and let’s go for another victory tomorrow,” Martin said immediately after the sprint race.

Bagnaia said his team had “to be happy with what we had”. “Jorge is in his best moment. But we have to remain calm and work for tomorrow. That will be another story,” he added.

