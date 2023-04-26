Moto GP

Marquez to miss Spanish GP, hopes to return in France

Honda’s Marc Marquez will miss the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend as he continues to recover from a hand injury, but hopes to be fit for next month’s race in France, his team said on Wednesday.

Reuters
Bengaluru 26 April, 2023 14:41 IST
Bengaluru 26 April, 2023 14:41 IST
FILE PHOTO: Repsol Honda Team’s Marc Marquez.

FILE PHOTO: Repsol Honda Team’s Marc Marquez. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Honda’s Marc Marquez will miss the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend as he continues to recover from a hand injury, but hopes to be fit for next month’s race in France, his team said on Wednesday.

Honda’s Marc Marquez will miss the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend as he continues to recover from a hand injury, but hopes to be fit for next month’s race in France, his team said on Wednesday.

Marquez underwent surgery to his right hand after a collision in the season-opening race in Portugal last month and did not race in the last round in Texas.

Also Read
Formula one approves new standalone sprint format for 2023 season

Honda said the six-time premier class champion underwent checks on Tuesday and the medical team advised him to continue his recovery and focus on a possible return for the French GP, scheduled for May 12-14.

“Yesterday, we did another CT scan and it has been confirmed that, despite the fact that the injury is progressing favourably, the bone has not yet finished healing and racing in Jerez was risky,” Marquez said in a team statement.

“Together with the medical team, we decided not to take any risks, to wait two more weeks and return in Le Mans.”

Marquez will be replaced by Iker Lecuona at the Spanish GP.

Read more stories on Moto GP.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Rosberg tips Verstappen to bounce back from difficult start

MotoGP stars swap bikes for F1 cars

Rossi fans left disappointed after Lorenzo snatches MotoGP title

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us