MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MotoGP Thailand GP: Jorge Martin dominates Day 1 despite late practice crash

At the Buriram International Circuit, the Spanish Pramac rider clocked a best lap time of one minute 29.826 seconds ahead of his fellow countrymen Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro.

Published : Oct 27, 2023 16:58 IST , Buriram, Thailand - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Pramac Racing’s Spanish rider Jorge Martin rides his bike during the first free practice session of the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix.
Pramac Racing’s Spanish rider Jorge Martin rides his bike during the first free practice session of the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Pramac Racing’s Spanish rider Jorge Martin rides his bike during the first free practice session of the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: AFP

Jorge Martin thrilled and later spilt as he topped the timesheet at Friday’s second practice in Thailand’s MotoGP, while championship leader Francesco Bagnaia secured the 7th spot.

In hot and dry conditions at the Buriram International Circuit, the Spanish Pramac rider clocked a best lap time of one minute 29.826 seconds ahead of his fellow countrymen Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro.

However, Martin crashed in the final minutes of the afternoon practice but appeared uninjured after his bike skidded and flipped multiple times.

“I thought we were going to be a bit faster actually,” Martin told reporters. “I feel more ready for the sprints than for Sunday. I think Sunday will be a really long race.”

In the overall world standings, Italian Ducati ace Bagnaia is 27 points clear of Martin in second place in what is shaping up to be a two-horse race for the title.

“I’m very happy about today,” Bagnaia told reporters.

When asked if he would be vying for pole position on Saturday, Bagnaia responded: “I think for us a good result would be top three, front row.”

“I have the feeling that we are very strong.”

Martin is keen to put a disastrous fortnight behind him after a nightmare performance crashing out in Indonesia to throw away his championship lead, as well as a bad final lap that cost him a win in Australia last weekend.

READ MORE: Formula 1: Mercedes to move on from Austin blow with ‘sunny optimism’

The top 10 times from Friday’s afternoon practice automatically qualified for Q2 and will be joined by the fastest two riders from Q1 to determine the first five rows of the grid both for Saturday’s sprint race and Sunday’s main event.

Rounding out Q2 are France’s Johann Zarco and Fabio Quartararo, Italians Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi, South Africa’s Brad Binder and Spain’s Augusto Fernandez.

Bagnaia -- who is seeking to defend his title -- finished third in Thailand in treacherous wet conditions last year, while Martin came home ninth.

Rain could again play a part, with a chance of thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon when the 13-lap sprint will take place, and again on Sunday for the 26-lap grand prix around the 4.554km Buriram International Circuit.

Up to 37 points are at stake this weekend, with four races of the 20-leg season to go.

In a change of format since the mid-season break, the first practice on Friday had no bearing on Saturday’s qualifying order, leaving riders and teams to try out different bike and tyre set-ups without consequence.

In the morning session, Martin also blitzed the field ahead of Vinales and Pol Espargaro.

Related stories

Related Topics

MotoGP /

Thailand GP /

Jorge Martin /

Francesco Bagnaia /

Ducati /

Johann Zarco /

Fabio Quartararo /

Marco Bezzecchi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MotoGP Thailand GP: Jorge Martin dominates Day 1 despite late practice crash
    AFP
  2. Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score, World Cup 2023: PAK 222/5 (39); Saud, Shadab counter attack vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs PAK, Sultan of Johor Cup: Defending champion India draws 3-3 with Pakistan in the opener
    PTI
  4. MS Dhoni: Run-out in 2019 World Cup semifinal made it clear it was my last day for India
    PTI
  5. ICC World Cup: ‘Head’ache in selection for Australia as opener hits nets before New Zealand clash
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Moto GP

  1. MotoGP Thailand GP: Jorge Martin dominates Day 1 despite late practice crash
    AFP
  2. Bad weather forces cancellation of Australian MotoGP sprint
    Reuters
  3. Zarco wins Australian GP after Martin loses podium on final lap
    AFP
  4. Australian MotoGP: Martin scorches to new lap record and pole
    AFP
  5. Australian GP main race moved to Saturday due to bad weather
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MotoGP Thailand GP: Jorge Martin dominates Day 1 despite late practice crash
    AFP
  2. Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score, World Cup 2023: PAK 222/5 (39); Saud, Shadab counter attack vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs PAK, Sultan of Johor Cup: Defending champion India draws 3-3 with Pakistan in the opener
    PTI
  4. MS Dhoni: Run-out in 2019 World Cup semifinal made it clear it was my last day for India
    PTI
  5. ICC World Cup: ‘Head’ache in selection for Australia as opener hits nets before New Zealand clash
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment