MotoGP slates record 22 races for 2024, Indian Grand Prix on September 22

The Aragon Grand Prix returns to the MotoGP circuit and Kazakhstan will finally host its first race in a record 22-race calendar for 2024, which was published on Wednesday.

The Aragon GP, which first took place in 2010, fell off the programme this year while the race in Kazakhstan is back on the list after delays in the construction of the new Sokol circuit led to the cancellation of this season’s proposed debut.

Kazakhstan’s absence means the 2023 schedule boasts a 20-race programme, the same as in 2022. The return of Aragon means there will be four races in Spain, along with Jerez, Barcelona and Valencia.

India, which made a good impression at its inaugural meeting at the weekend despite initial fears about safety, is also back on the 2024 calendar.

The season kicks off on March 10 in Qatar and, after taking in the Middle East, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia, it ends in Valencia on November 17.

Balaton Park in Hungary has been designated as a reserve circuit, should there be any cancellations.

2024 MotoGP calendar March 10: Qatar, Losail March 24: Portugal, Algarve April 7: Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo April 14: Americas, Austin (US) April 28: Spain, Jerez May 12: France, Le Mans May 26: Catalunya, Barcelona June 2: Italy, Mugello June 16: Kazakhstan, Sokol June 30: Netherlands, Assen July 7: Germany, Sachsenring August 4: Great Britain, Silverstone August 18: Austria, Red Bull Ring September 1: Aragon, Motorland September 8: San Marino, Misano (Italy) September 22: India, Buddh September 29: Indonesia, Mandalika October 6: Japan, Motegi October 20: Australia, Phillip Island October 27: Thailand, Buriram November 3: Malaysia, Sepang November 17: Valencia, Circuit Ricardo Tormo