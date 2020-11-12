Home Moto GP Rossi cleared to race at Valencia GP after COVID-19 scare Valentino Rossi returned a “positive with very low viral load” COVID-19 result on Tuesday, but tested negative for the virus on Wednesday and Thursday. Reuters 12 November, 2020 22:33 IST Valentino Rossi heads down a straight at Bugatti Circuit on October 9 in Le Mans. - Getty Images Reuters 12 November, 2020 22:33 IST Seven-times MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi has been cleared to race at this weekend's Valencia Grand Prix after a second consecutive negative test result for COVID-19, his Yamaha team said on Thursday.Rossi, 41, returned a “positive with very low viral load” COVID-19 result on Tuesday, but tested negative for the virus on Wednesday and Thursday.“Both follow-up tests came back negative for the COVID-19 virus, confirming Rossi's attendance for this race weekend,” Yamaha said in a statement.READ | Dovizioso waiting for right project to return to Moto GP The Italian earlier missed two races at Spain's MotorLand Aragon circuit in October after contracting the virus but was cleared to race in the European GP last weekend, where he pulled out on lap five due to a mechanical failure.Rossi has not finished a race since the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano at the start of September and sits 15th in the championship standings with 58 points.Suzuki's Joan Mir holds a 37-point lead in the championship heading into the penultimate race in Valencia on Sunday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos