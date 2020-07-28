Motorsport Motorsport Mumbai Falcons Indian eRacing Championship: Chennai racer Amith Kutti dominates Chennai’s Amith Kutti launched his campaign in the Mumbai Falcons Indian eRacing Championship, winning both the Pro races on Monday. Team Sportstar Mumbai 28 July, 2020 19:26 IST Amith Kutti warded off Sai Prithvi’s challenge to take a commanding lead after the first round. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar Mumbai 28 July, 2020 19:26 IST Chennai’s Amith Kutti launched his campaign in the fourth edition of the Mumbai Falcons Indian eRacing Championship, in association with Volkswagen Motorsport, winning both the Pro races on Monday.The defending champion warded off Sai Prithvi’s challenge to take a commanding lead after the first round. Bengaluru’s Ujjwal Belwariar won the junior race, edging past Sayee Saran.Reigning champion Amith Kutti and Sai Prithvi were engaged in a keen battle for pole on the Spa Francorchamps Circuit, with the former finishing ahead with 2:13.718. Prithvi was a close 0.13 seconds behind while Niranjan Kumar was third.READ: Asian Games medallist hopeful of promising future for EsportsThe latest season of the Indian eRacing Championship (earlier ISRL) extends to eight rounds and will see multiple new classes as the season progresses. A women’s class along with two separate amateur classes are also set to be introduced soon.“We are proud to be associated with the Indian eRacing Championship. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IR eSports team has done a stellar job in keeping the spirit of motorsport flying in the minds of racers,” Ameet Gadhoke, owner of Mumbai Falcons, said.F3 Asia Race winner & guest racer for the weekend, Sri Lanka’s Eshan Pieris, representing the CMSC, suffered technical issues and an accident in Race 1. The highly rated racer started seventeenth in Race 2 and made some excellent moves to finish fifth. Macau’s Frederico Joaquin finished fourteenth, climbing from 21st, after missing Race 1. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos