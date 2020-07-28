Mumbai Falcons Indian eRacing Championship: Chennai racer Amith Kutti dominates

Chennai’s Amith Kutti launched his campaign in the fourth edition of the Mumbai Falcons Indian eRacing Championship, in association with Volkswagen Motorsport, winning both the Pro races on Monday.

The defending champion warded off Sai Prithvi’s challenge to take a commanding lead after the first round. Bengaluru’s Ujjwal Belwariar won the junior race, edging past Sayee Saran.

Reigning champion Amith Kutti and Sai Prithvi were engaged in a keen battle for pole on the Spa Francorchamps Circuit, with the former finishing ahead with 2:13.718. Prithvi was a close 0.13 seconds behind while Niranjan Kumar was third.

The latest season of the Indian eRacing Championship (earlier ISRL) extends to eight rounds and will see multiple new classes as the season progresses. A women’s class along with two separate amateur classes are also set to be introduced soon.

“We are proud to be associated with the Indian eRacing Championship. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IR eSports team has done a stellar job in keeping the spirit of motorsport flying in the minds of racers,” Ameet Gadhoke, owner of Mumbai Falcons, said.

F3 Asia Race winner & guest racer for the weekend, Sri Lanka’s Eshan Pieris, representing the CMSC, suffered technical issues and an accident in Race 1. The highly rated racer started seventeenth in Race 2 and made some excellent moves to finish fifth. Macau’s Frederico Joaquin finished fourteenth, climbing from 21st, after missing Race 1.