Mumbai Falcons Indian eRacing Championship: Chennai’s Prithvi takes top honours

Indian eRacing Championship: Chennai's Prithvi takes top honours

Gurgaon's Garvit Agarwal started on pole and won the junior race. Mumbai's Janak Panchal and Tej Patel earned their maiden podiums, ahead of Jahaan Noble and Yash Khare.

MUMBAI
25 August, 2020 19:41 IST

Chennai's Sai Prithvi and Pune's Oshan Kothadiya won a race each in the Pro Class of the Mumbai Falcons Indian eRacing Championship, in association with Volkswagen Motorsport. The duo picked up their first wins this season, at the Daytona International Speedway.

"After four rounds, we have four different race winners in the Pro Class. It's competitive at the top. The champions now have the best opportunity possible to transition from this, into real world racing." said Moid Tungekar, CEO, Mumbai Falcons.

Gurgaon's Garvit Agarwal started on pole and won the junior race. Mumbai's Janak Panchal and Tej Patel earned their maiden podiums, ahead of Jahaan Noble and Yash Khare.