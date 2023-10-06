MagazineBuy Print

F1: SergioPerez focusing on finishing second in drivers’ championship, admits title hopes gone

Perez is currently second in the drivers’ standing, 177 points behind Verstappen but only 33 ahead of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 18:18 IST , Doha - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sergio Perez’s hopes of winning this year’s Formula One Drivers’ Championship title are long gone, even if he remains mathematically in contention, the Mexican is focusing on finishing second ahead of a big weekend in Qatar.

With his Red Bull teammate, Max Verstappen on the cusp of securing his third straight championship, probably in Saturday’s 100km sprint, Perez’s mission now is to deliver the team its first one-two in the drivers’ championship.

“It (second place overall) is important because that’s the best I can get now,” Perez told reporters at the Lusail circuit. “I think all the drivers in here want to get the best possible season.”

“And more than that, to me, it’s very important to finish the season on a high. Because that only helps the start of next year. So, to me, it’s very important to get on top of it and make sure that we are able to deliver in the next six races,” the 33-year-old added.

Even when Red Bull and Sebastian Vettel won four successive title doubles from 2010-13, the team failed to finish a campaign with its drivers first and second overall. Australian Mark Webber was third three times and sixth in 2012.

Perez is currently second, 177 points behind Verstappen but only 33 ahead of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton. Last year, Perez lost out by three points in the end to Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and finished third.

The Mexican has won twice this season to Verstappen’s 13 from 16 races, with the Dutch driver racking up a record 10 wins in a row until last month’s Singapore Grand Prix ended the run of domination.

Perez finished eighth in that race and failed to score the weekend after in Japan, with Verstappen winning to leave himself needing only three more points for the title.

“Asia wasn’t good for me at all. Singapore and obviously Suzuka,” said Perez. “But I think we’ve learned a lot about what went wrong in Suzuka. So, I do expect to be in a much better position this weekend.”

“It’s mainly the direction we took with the set-up of the car. We over-planned a few things, and now looking back at it, we do understand where it went wrong,” concluded the Red Bull driver.

Perez has a good record in the Middle East, taking his first win in Bahrain with Racing Point now Aston Martin) in 2020 and his first pole in Saudi Arabia last season. He won in Saudi Arabia this year.. 

Related Topics

Sergio Perez /

F1 /

Red Bull Racing /

Max Verstappen

