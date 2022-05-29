Perez wins Monaco Grand Prix

Mexican Sergio Perez won a rain-delayed, crash-halted and ultimately nail-biting Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday as Red Bull team mate Max Verstappen finished third to stretch his Formula One lead over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was second, for the second year in a row, with Leclerc an agonising fourth in his home race after starting on pole position but with his team outsmarted on strategy by Red Bull.

More to follow...