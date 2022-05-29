Motorsport Motorsport Perez wins Monaco Grand Prix Red Bull's Sergio Perez won the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finishing just behind him. Reuters 29 May, 2022 21:33 IST FILE PHOTO: Red Bull driver Sergio Perez. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 29 May, 2022 21:33 IST Mexican Sergio Perez won a rain-delayed, crash-halted and ultimately nail-biting Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday as Red Bull team mate Max Verstappen finished third to stretch his Formula One lead over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was second, for the second year in a row, with Leclerc an agonising fourth in his home race after starting on pole position but with his team outsmarted on strategy by Red Bull.More to follow... Read more stories on Motorsport. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :