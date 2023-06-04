Spanish Grand Prix, Formula 1 Live updates: Verstappen to start from pole; Streaming details in India

Toggle through the above interactive using the buttons on the right top corner to track all the live action from the Spanish Grand Prix.
Qualification Report
Max Verstappen sealed his fourth pole position of the season at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona on Saturday. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished second with Mclaren’s Lando Norris rounding out the top-three.
“The car was on rails,” said the happy Dutch driver, who took his first Formula One win at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya in 2016 and also triumphed last year.
“It was really enjoyable to drive today.”
Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez couldn’t get past Q2 after he found the gravel while pushing during a fast lap ending up in eleventh place.
Pierre Gasly of Alpine finished fourth with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton finishing fifth for Mercedes. His Mercedes team-mate George Russell was eliminated after Q2, with the two drivers making contact during the session.
“George just backed off,” said Hamilton over the radio. “That’s really dangerous.” Mercedes attributed the collision to miscommunication, ending Russell’s session and forcing a wing change for Hamilton.
Lance Stroll finished sixth as the lead Aston Martin with Fernando Alonso ninth. Alpine’s Esteban Ocon finished seventh and Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg eighth.
Oscar Piastri rounded out the top ten in the second Mclaren.
Earlier, Charles Leclerc struggled through Q1 managing to finish a lowly 19th, complaining of issues in all left-hand corners.
