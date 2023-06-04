Magazine



Spanish Grand Prix, Formula 1 Live updates: Verstappen to start from pole; Streaming details in India

Formula 1: Follow for all Live updates from the Spanish Grand Prix as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen looks to extend his lead atop the driver’s points table.

Updated : Jun 04, 2023 17:53 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during qualifying.
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during qualifying. | Photo Credit: ADAM PRETTY/Getty Images
infoIcon

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during qualifying. | Photo Credit: ADAM PRETTY/Getty Images

Toggle through the above interactive using the buttons on the right top corner to track all the live action from the Spanish Grand Prix.

Qualification Report

Max Verstappen sealed his fourth pole position of the season at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona on Saturday. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished second with Mclaren’s Lando Norris rounding out the top-three.

“The car was on rails,” said the happy Dutch driver, who took his first Formula One win at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya in 2016 and also triumphed last year.

ALSO READ
Formula 1: Leclerc blames ‘weird’ handling for Spanish GP qualifying nightmare

“It was really enjoyable to drive today.”

Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez couldn’t get past Q2 after he found the gravel while pushing during a fast lap ending up in eleventh place.

Pierre Gasly of Alpine finished fourth with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton finishing fifth for Mercedes. His Mercedes team-mate George Russell was eliminated after Q2, with the two drivers making contact during the session.

“George just backed off,” said Hamilton over the radio. “That’s really dangerous.” Mercedes attributed the collision to miscommunication, ending Russell’s session and forcing a wing change for Hamilton.

ALSO READ
Formula 1: Hamilton happy home-work paid off for Mercedes

Lance Stroll finished sixth as the lead Aston Martin with Fernando Alonso ninth. Alpine’s Esteban Ocon finished seventh and Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg eighth.

Oscar Piastri rounded out the top ten in the second Mclaren.

Earlier, Charles Leclerc struggled through Q1 managing to finish a lowly 19th, complaining of issues in all left-hand corners.

How to watch F1 in India
Formula 1 is not available for telecast in India.
But it is live streamed in the F1 TV Pro app.
When does the race start?
Spanish Grand Prix will start at 6:30 PM IST.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

