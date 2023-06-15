Magazine

Motor racing’s all-female W Series goes into administration

The series launched in 2018 as a free-to-enter championship aimed at helping female drivers climb the motorsport ladder towards Formula One but no calendar was drawn up for 2023.

Published : Jun 15, 2023 23:10 IST , LONDON

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: W Series action from 2019.
FILE PHOTO: W Series action from 2019. | Photo Credit: MATTHEW CHILDS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: W Series action from 2019. | Photo Credit: MATTHEW CHILDS

Motor racing’s all-female W Series has gone into administration after cutting short its 2022 season due to financial difficulties, administrators Evelyn Partners said in a statement on Thursday.

The series launched in 2018 as a free-to-enter championship aimed at helping female drivers climb the motorsport ladder towards Formula One but no calendar was drawn up for 2023.

Formula One, which has not had a female driver since 1976, now has its own all-female F1 Academy series. The inaugural season features seven rounds with racers supporting the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, in October.

Canadian Grand Prix: Verstappen favourite for Red Bull’s 100th win

Britain’s Jamie Chadwick, now racing for Andretti Autosport in the U.S. Indy Nxt series, won all three W Series titles.

“The news will be upsetting for the Company’s employees and drivers together with the worldwide supporters of the championship,” said joint administrator Kevin Ley.

“The Company had been unable to commit to the 2023 race season due to its liquidity position. The directors had been in discussions with various parties to provide additional funding together with a potential sale of the business.

“Unfortunately, these discussions did not progress.”

The administrators sought expressions of interest in the business and assets and said the one remaining employee of the company had been made redundant. 

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
