Morbidelli to join Ducati’s Pramac MotoGP team for 2024

Franco Morbidelli will race on a Ducati bike in the 2024 MotoGP championship after satellite team Pramac announced on Monday that it had signed the Italian for next season.

A former Moto2 champion, Morbidelli will race alongside Jorge Martin who won the recent San Marino and Rimini Riviera MotoGP.

“I’m very happy that Franco will become part of our family for 2024: I have a very good relationship with him,” said Pramac team principal Paolo Campinoti in a statement.

Morbidelli is currently racing for Yamaha alongside 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo and the pair are way behind reigning champion and overall leader Francesco Bagnaia.

Ducati sits in the top three positions, with 28-year-old’s soon-to-be teammate Martin 36 points behind Bagnaia who races for Ducati’s factory team.

Marco Bezzecchi is in third for VR46 Racing, a team owned by motorcycling icon Valentino Rossi who also use Ducati bikes.