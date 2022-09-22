Tsunoda to stay at AlphaTauri in 2023

Yuki Tsunoda will remain with AlphaTauri for the 2023 season, the F1 team announced on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Japanese driver made his F1 debut for the RedBull-owned AlphaTauri in 2021 and has participated in 38 races with his best result being a fourth-place finish at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Tsunoda said: “I want to say a huge thank you to Red Bull, Honda and Scuderia AlphaTauri for continuing to give me the opportunity to drive in F1. Having moved to Italy last year, to be closer to the factory, I really feel part of the team and am glad that I get to carry on racing with them in 2023.

“Of course, our 2022 season isn’t over yet and we’re still pushing hard in the midfield battle, so I’m fully focused on finishing it on a high and then we will look forward to next year.”

In the current season, Tsunoda is 16th with 11 points while his French teammate Pierre Gasly is 11th with 22 points in the drivers standings.