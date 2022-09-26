National Games 2022: Full list of venues

The 2022 National Games of India will be held in Gujarat from September 29 to October 12 2022. India’s prestigious multi-event sporting showcase returns after a gap of seven years. It was last held in Kerala in 2015.

The National Games will be held across six cities of Gujarat — Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. Gujarat will host the National Games for the first time. This will be the 36th edition of the National Games, and an estimated 7,000 athletes will take part across 36 sporting disciplines.

Here are the venues that will host the 36th National Games 2022 in Gujarat-

AHMEDABAD

The Ahmedabad Military and Rifle Training Association- This venue will host only one event- shooting (Rifle & Pistol) from 29th September to 3rd October 2022.

Sabarmati Riverfront (Paldi)- The four venues at Sabarmati Riverfront will host five sports. Rowing at Venue 1, Canoeing at Venue 1 & Venue 2, Roller Sports at Venue 3, Tennis & Soft Tennis at Venue 4.

TransStadia- Rugby7s will take place at the Football Ground from 28th September to 30th September 2022. Football (Men) is going to be held at TransStadia ground from 2nd October to 11th October 2022. Kabaddi and Yogasana events will be held at Eka Arena, TransStadia from 26th September to 1st October 2022 and 6th October to 11th October 2022 respectively.

Crowne Shooting Academy- At Crowne Academy, one event will be played which is shooting (shotgun) from 30th September to 7th October 2022.

Kensville Golf and Country Club- Lawn Bowls and golf will be held at Kensville Golf and Country Club from 28th September to 9th October 2022.

Sanskardham- At Sanskardham, archery is going to be held at venue 1 from 30th September to 6th October 2022, Indian archery from 1st October to 4th October, Kho Kho from 30th September to 4th October 2022 and Mallakhambh from 7th October to 11th October 2022.

Police Stadium- Women’s football matches will take place at the Police Stadium ground, Shahibagh from October 1-10.

GANDHINAGAR

Mahatma Mandir- There are three venues at Mahatma Mandir, venue 1, venue 2 & venue 3 with a total of six sporting events, Weightlifting, Judo, Fencing, Wushu, Boxing & Wrestling starting from 30th September to 12th October 2022.

IIT Gandhinagar- IIT Gandhinagar is divided into three venues i.e IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Gandhinagar court & IIT Gandhinagar ground total four sports will be played i.e. Triathlon, Squash, Athletics & Softball starting from 30th September to 11th October 2022.

CHH Road, Gandhinagar- Cycling (Road) will be held at CHH Road from 8th October to 9th October 2022.

SURAT

Dumas Beach- Beach Volleyball will be played at Dumas Beach from 6th October to 9th October 2022.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium- Table Tennis & Badminton events will take place at PDDU Indoor Stadium from 20th September to 6th October 2022.

VADODARA

Multi-Purpose Hall, Sama Sports Complex- Gymnastics will be held at Sama Sports Complex from 30th September to 4th October 2022.

RAJKOT

Sardar Patel Swimming Complex- Aquatics events that include swimming, diving and water polo will be held at Sardar Patel Complex from 2nd October to 8th October 2022.

Major Dhyanchand Hockey Ground- Hockey event will be held at Major Dhyanchand Hockey Ground from 2nd October to 9th October 2022.

BHAVNAGAR

Multi-Purpose Hall, SCB- Two events namely netball and volleyball will take place at Multi-Purpose Hall, SCB from 26th September - 12th October 2022.

Outdoor Courts, SCB- At Outdoor Courts, SCB, only basketball will be played with two different formats i.e. basketball 3x3 & 5X5 from 1st October to 6th October 2022.

DELHI

Velodrome- Cycling (Track) will take place in Velodrome from 1st October to 4th October 2022