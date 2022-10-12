National Games 2022, October 12 HIGHLIGHTS: Lovlina wins gold; Kerala beats Tamil Nadu 3-0 in men’s volleyball final

Thanks for tuning into Sportstar’s live coverage of the 36th National Games in Gujarat.

And that was the final event of the 36th National Games. The next edition will be held in Goa in 2023.

VOLLEYBALL

TN saves it but Kerala wins the next point to earn another opportunity to seal the gold medal. AND THIS TIME THE SPIKE FROM TN GOES WIDE!!! Kerala gets its revenge after seven years as it beats TN 3-0 to win the men’s volleyball gold medal at the National Games!

Championship point for Kerala at 25-24 courtesy of a brilliant double block.

Set point for TN at 24-23 as Kerala’s block goes wide. Kerala asks for Time Out. Huge error from TN as the serve goes long. Makes it 24-all.

The third set is going right down to the wire. It is 23-all.

Kerala restores parity at 20-all.

Tamil Nadu has a glimmer of hope as it takes a two-point lead at 18-16.

Close contest early on in the third set. It is 11-all.

A sensational double block from Kerala captain Muthusamy to convert sixth set point. Kerala takes second set 28-26 and leads 2-0.

TN saves two more set points and it is 26-all.

Believe it or not, it is Kerala leading 21-19 in the second set now. Three set points at 24-21. And TN saves all of them!

And just like that, TN’s lead is now reduced to two points at 17-15.

Strong start to the second set for Tamil Nadu as it leads 11-6.

Kerala with two set points at 24-22. And it converts the second one to take the opening set 25-23 and lead 1-0.

Kerala with a 16-12 lead in the opening set. However, defending champion Tamil Nadu wins four of the next five points.

And the men’s final is underway!

The men’s final between Kerala and Tamil Nadu is about to begin. This will be the final event of the 36th National Games.

Kerala women seal the gold medal by winning the third set 25-19 to complete a 3-0 victory over West Bengal.

Incredible second set and it is Kerala which triumphs, taking it 36-34 to lead 2-0.

Kerala takes a close first set 25-22 to lead 1-0.

The women’s gold medal match is underway between West Bengal and Kerala.

BOXING (Men’s Super Heavyweight)

In the final boxing bout of the 36th National Games, Services boxer Narender wins 5-0 against Chandigarh’s Sawan Gill to win gold medal.

BOXING (Men’s Heavyweight)

A 5-0 win for Services boxer Sanjeet against Haryana’s Naveen Kumar in the gold medal bout.

BOXING (Men’s Light Heavyweight)

A rare defeat for Services in boxing as Sachin Kumar goes down 0-5 to Haryana’s Vinit in the final.

BOXING (Women’s Middleweight)

Here comes the bout everyone has been waiting for. It is the women’s middleweight final between Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain of Assam and Haryana’s Saweety. And the winner is Lovlina! She wins by a unanimous decision.

BOXING (Men’s Middleweight)

Maharashtra’s Nikhil Dubey wins men’s middleweight gold with a commanding 5-0 victory over Mizoram’s Malsawmtluanga in the final.

BOXING (Men’s Welterweight)

More glory for Services as Akash beats Haryana’s Sagar 5-0 to win the men’s welterweight gold.

BOXING (Women’s Welterweight)

Assam’s Ankushita Boro wins the women’s welterweight gold after a win via RSC (Referee stops the contest) against Manipur’s Alena Thounaojam.

VOLLEYBALL

Haryana edges Gujarat 15-11 in the fifth and deciding set to win the men’s bronze medal playoff 3-2 (25-12, 25-22, 22-25, 21-25, 15-11)

BOXING (Women’s Lightweight)

Another CWG bronze medallist out in the ring. Jaismine Lomboria of Haryana faces Punjab’s Simranjit Kaur in the gold medal bout. Massive upset as Simrajit Kaur defeats Jaismine 4-0 to win gold.

BOXING (Men’s Lightweight)

Services boxer Muhammed Etash Khan beats Punjab’s Vijay Kumar 5-0 in the men’s lightweight final.

BOXING (Men’s Featherweight)

CWG bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin of Services overcomes the challenge posed by Haryana’s Sachin to win 3-1 and clinch gold in the men’s featherweight division.

BOXING (Women’s featherweight)

Punjab’s Mandeep Kaur faces Haryana’s Poonam in the women’s featherweight summit clash. Poonam is the champion after getting a 4-1 split decision in her favour.

BOXING (Men’s Flyweight)

Haryana’s Ankit beats Himachal Pradesh’s Avinash Chandel 5-0 to win the gold medal in men’s flyweight category.

BOXING (Women’s Flyweight)

Uttarakhand’s Sobha Kohali takes on Haryana’s Minakshi in the women’s flyweight category final. Minakshi dominates in all three rounds and rightfully wins gold with a 5-0 scoreline.

VOLLEYBALL

Extraordinary performance from Gujarat. The host takes the fourth set 25-21. Its two-all in the gold medal match and it will effectively be a one-set shoot-out.

Gujarat keeps its gold medal hopes alive by winning the third set 25-22. Haryana leads 2-1.

A much closer second set but Haryana comes out on top to win 25-22 and take a 2-0 lead.

Haryana takes the opening set 25-12 and leads Gujarat 1-0.

Next up is the men’s bronze medal match between Haryana and Gujarat.

Rajasthan’s women’s team wins bronze after clinching the final set 25-12 to complete a convincing 3-0 victory.

Rajasthan extends its lead to 2-0 by winning the second set 25-14.

The women’s bronze medal match between Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh is underway. Rajasthan wins the opening set 25-17 to take a 1-0 lead.

BOXING

Akash topples Thapa, enters 67kg boxing final

National champion Akash Sangwan toppled World and Asian medallist Shiva Thapa in a thrilling semifinal bout to enter the men’s 67kg final at the boxing arena of the National Games on Tuesday.

Akash, who registered a 3-2 victory, will take on Haryana’s Sagar on Wednesday.

The taller Services boxer with a southpaw stance performed without pressure and mixed his combinations and body shots well against Shiva, who tried his best to catch up in the third round but lost narrowly.

A grief-stricken Nikhil Dubey, who received the news of his coach’s death in a road accident, stunned Thailand Open champion Sumit Kundu 4-1 to enter the 75kg final.

Young Poonam relied on her fast hands to upset Worlds bronze medallist Jamuna Boro 4-1 in a closely-fought 57kg contest.

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and Worlds medallist Saweety Boora in women’s 75kg, Olympian Simranjit Kaur and Commonwealth Games medallist Jaismine Lamboria in 66kg and double Commonwealth Games medallist Muhammad Hussamuddin and World youth champion Sachin Siwach Junior in men’s 57kg set up mouthwatering summit clashes.

Important results (semifinals): Men: 51kg: Ankit Sharma (Har) bt Sparsh Kumar (Pun) 5-0; 57kg:Muhammad Hussamuddin (SSCB) bt Lallawmawma (Miz) 5-0, Sachin Siwach Jr. (Har) bt Asif Ali (Guj) 5-0; 60kg: Etash Muhammed Khan (SSCB) bt Pawan Gurung (Utk) 5-0; 67kg: Sagar (Har) bt Chander Mohan (HP) 3-2, Akash Sangwan (SSCB) bt Shiva Thapa (Asm) 3-2; 75kg: Nikhil Dubey (Mah) bt Sumit Kundu (SSCB) 4-1; 80kg: Sachin Kumar (SSCB) bt Sumit Poonia (Raj) 5-0; 92kg: Naveen Kumar (Har) bt Kanwarpreet Singh (Pun) 4-1, Sanjeet (SSCB) bt Neeraj Kumar (Raj) RSC-R1; +92kg: Narender (SSCB) bt Reynold Joseph (Mah) 5-0. Women: 52kg: Minakshi (Har) bt Rashi Sharma (UP) 5-0, Shobhja Kohli (Utk) bt Anjali Sharma (MP) 4-1; 57kg: Poonam (Har) bt Jamuna Boro (Asm) 4-1, Mandeep Kaur (Pun) bt Savita (Chd) 5-0; 60kg: Jaismine Lamboria (Har) bt Pravish Konthoujam (Man) 5-0, Simranjit Kaur (Pun) bt Pwilao Basumatary (Asm) 5-0; 66kg: Ankushita Boro (Asm) bt Lalita (Raj) 5-0, Alena Thounaojam (Man) bt Komalpreet Kaur (Pun) 3-2; 75kg: Lovlina Borgohain (Asm) bt Ruchita Rajput (Guj) 5-0, Saweety Boora (Har) bt Shretima Thakur (HP) 5-0.

HOCKEY

Karnataka’s men end title drought with sudden death win over Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh’s luck ran out finally in the penalty shootout as Karnataka prevailed 7-6 in sudden death to win the men’s hockey gold of the 36th National Games at the Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

Earlier, Haryana won the women’s the women’s title with a solitary goal win over Punjab. In an engrossing men’s final, Karnataka stared at defeat when it trailed 1-2 when four minutes remained on the clock. However, scored Harish Mutagar scored the equaliser to take the match to penalties.

The scores were even after the five attempts in the shootout. In the sudden death, Karnataka goalkeeper Jagdeep Dayal denied Rajkumar Pal to put pressure on UP’s goalkeeper Prashant Kumar who had helped his side win the shootouts against West Bengal (quarterfinals) and Mahrashtra (semifinals) respectively. But Prasanth fouled attacker Mohammed Raheel Moussen and conceded a penalty stroke. Raheel converted the stroke to end Karnataka’s title drought in the National Games.

UP started with a flourish earning four penalty corners in the opening five minutes. But the UP penalty drills were predictable as Karnataka defence handled it well. Karnataka went ahead through a brilliant counterattack. After neutralising another UP penalty corner drill, defender Sasi Gowda played a long ball to N.M.Surya who passed to Abharan Sudev who had made his way into the D. Goalkeeper Prashant Kumar came out of his guard and Sudev’s goalbound shot was tapped into an open net by S.V. Sunil in the 25th minute.

UP grabbed the equaliser against run of play as an unmarked Sumit scored from close in the 47th minute

Three minutes later, Manish Yadav drilled a penalty corner to put UP ahead. But Karnataka went for am all out attack and found the equaliser.

Rani Rampal scored the match winner for Haryana in the 30th minute by guiding in a sharp pass from Navneet Kaur. Both sides were guilty of flunking a plethora of penalty corners and open chances. Haryana managed to preserve its lead as Punjab forwards lacked the necessary sharpness inside the D. Maharashtra beat Haryana 5-3 on penalties to take bronze in men’s section while Madhya Pradesh crushed Jharkhand 5-2 for women’s bronze.

Results (Finals) MEN: Karnataka 7 (S.V.Sunil 25, Harish Mutagar 56, Nikkin Thimmaiah, Harish Mutagar, Abharan Sudev, Mohammed Raheel Moussen 2) bt Uttar Pradesh (Sumit 47, Manish Yadav 50, Rajkumar Pal, Rahul Kumar, Vishal Singh,Sumit) WOMEN: Haryana 1 (Rani Rampal 30) bt Punjab 0. Third place: Madhya Pradesh 5 (Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan 11, 43, 40, Jyoti Pal 12, Sadhna Senger 49) bt Jharkhand 2(Salima Tete 37, Deepika Soreng 52).

FOOTBALL

West Bengal routs Kerala 5-0, wins men’s football gold medal after 11 years

Captain Narohari Shrestha scored a magnificent hat-trick as West Bengal thrashed Kerala 5-0 in the men’s football final to win the gold medal in the National Games at the EKA Arena Transstadia in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Robi Hansda and Amit Chakraborty also found the mark for West Bengal, which claimed the top honour after 11 years.

Coached by former India striker Biswajit Bhattacharya, West Bengal dominated the proceedings after scoring the opening goal against the run of play in the 16th minute.

Hansda pounced on a loose ball but his shot was blocked by Kerala keeper Midhun V. Nevertheless, Hansda tapped in the rebound to put Bengal ahead.

After Kerala wasted a few chances, Shrestha unleashed a 25-yard shot to extend the lead. He took advantage of another defensive lapse to make it 3-0 just before the half-time.

Minutes after resumption, Shrestha completed his hat-trick with a header.

Defender Amit added to Kerala's misery by netting the fifth goal in the 85th minute.

Results Final: West Bengal 5 (Robi Handsa 16, Narohari Shrestha 30, 45+6, 52, Amit Chakraborty 85) bt Kerala 0. Bronze medal match: Services 4 (Sunil B. 2, N. Sureh Meitei 7, Sreyas V.G. 13, Liton Shil 57) bt Karnataka 0.

Where can you watch the National Games 2022 live? The Games will be televised live on Doordarshan Sports, and live streamed on the Prasar Bharti Sports YouTube channel as well as Sony Liv.