National Games 2022

National Games 2022 final medals tally: Services, Maharashtra, Haryana in top three

Here is a look at the final medals tally of the 36th National Games 2022 held in Gujarat.

Team Sportstar
12 October, 2022 10:13 IST
Akash of SSCB (Blue) against Shiva Thapa in the welterweight category in the Semi-final of Men’s Boxing during the 36th National Games at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Akash of SSCB (Blue) against Shiva Thapa in the welterweight category in the Semi-final of Men’s Boxing during the 36th National Games at Gandhinagar in Gujarat. | Photo Credit: V V Krishnan

The National Games 2022 were held in Gujarat from September 29 to October 12. India’s prestigious multi-event sporting showcase returns after a gap of seven years. It was last held in Kerala in 2015. 

National Games 2022, October 12 HIGHLIGHTS

The National Games was held across six cities of Gujarat- Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. Gujarat host the National Games for the first time. This was the 36th edition of the National Games, and an estimated 7,000 athletes took part across 36 sporting disciplines.

Services Sports Control Board topped the medals tally with 61 gold medals.

