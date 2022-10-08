National Games 2022, October 8 LIVE Updates: Haryana 3-0 Tamil Nadu in men’s hockey QFs

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the 36th National Games in Gujarat

Hockey (men’s QFs)

Haryana utilizes the weak defence of Tamil Nadu and scores its third goal in the fourth quarter.

Haryana managed to score another goal in the third quarter after not being able to score in the second quarter.

It’s Haryana vs Tamil Nadu with Haryana in 1-0 lead after the first quarter

Karnataka becomes the first team to enter the men’s hockey semifinals after defeating Gujarat 11-2

Here are some updates in the field of Judo!

BOXING

Boxers Simranjit Kaur, Shiva Thapa cruise into quarterfinals

Olympians Simranjit Kaur and Shiva Thapa gave commanding performances to cruise into the quarterfinals at the boxing arena of the National Games here on Friday.

While Simranjit got the better of a gritty Rinky Sharma 5-0 in a 60kg first round bout, Shiva trounced home state’s Aniket Pandey 5-0 in a men’s 67kg clash.

A 2018 World championships bronze medallist, Simranjit breached her rival’s defence to land some clean head shots in the first round before delivering good combinations on the counter in the second. She attacked with more intensity in the third to record a convincing victory.

Shiva used his experience to tackle Aniket’s raw aggression. The former World championships bronze medallist and a five-time Asian medallist maintained a safe distance against the taller home boxer and used his well-directed counterattacks.

“It's a perfect platform to assess talent. Many boxers have come up from 63.5kg and many from higher weights have come down, so the competition level has gone up,” said Shiva.

Worlds medallist Saweety Boora (75kg) and World youth champion Sachin Siwach Jr. (57kg) also made it to the last-eight.

Important results (preliminary round): Men: 51kg: Karan Rupini (Tri) bt Suraj Soy (Jha) 4-1, Avinash Chandel (HP) bt Ruchir Srivas (MP) 3-2; Ramakrishnan Bala (TN) bt Aman Kumar (Bih) 5-0; 57kg: S. Sahil (Cht) bt Jobison Yengkokpam (Man) 5-0, Sachin Siwach Jr. (Har) bt Amir Tajo (Aru) RSC-R3; 60kg: Vijay Kumar (Pun) bt Krian B.K. (Kar) 5-0; Muhammad Etash Khan (SSCB) bt Harivansh Tiwari (Mah) 5-0; 67kg: Shiva Thapa (Asm) bt Aniket Pandey (Guj) 5-0. Women: 52kg: Manju Basumatary (Asm) bt Hetal Sundarji Dama (Guj) 3-2, Anjali Sharma (MP) bt G.Ramya (AP) 5-0; 60kg: Simranjit Kaur (Pun) bt Rinky Sharma (UP) 5-0; 75kg: Saweety Boora (Har) bt Chirangi Chouhan (Raj) 5-0; Shalakha Singh (Del) bt D.Priya (TN) 5-0.

SWIMMING

Budding star Hashika Ramachandra, Sajan Prakash hog limelight

The budding star of Indian swimming, the 14-year-old Hashika Ramachandra underlined her class by winning the sixth gold medal of the 36th National Games at Sardar Patel Aquatic Complex here on Friday.

The Karnataka girl won back-to-back gold medals on penultimate day and set a new meet record in 400m freestyle after warding off a tough challenge from Delhi’s Bhavya Sachdeva. Hashika touched in 4:32.17s to topple Aakansha Vora’s old mark (4:32.50) set in 2015. Hashika also won the 200m Individual medley event in 2:26.23s for her sixth gold medal of the games.

Veteran Sajan Prakash picked up two gold medals to take his gold medal tally to five. Sajan Prakash in a storming final 50 metres beat back the challenge from Karnataka’s S.Siva and MP’s Advait Page to set a new mark in 200m IM.

At the homestretch Sajan peeled away from Siva and Advait Page, despite a terrific sprint couldn’t catch up the Kerala swimmer who clocked 2:05.81s to break P.S. Madhu’s old mark (2:08.98) set in 2015. Sajan also won the 400m freestyle in 3:58.11s after nosing ahead of Aneesh S.Gowda in the final 25 metres. Advait Page came up with his customary fast finish to pip Aneesh for the silver.

The 50m backstroke races didn’t produce any surprises with Sreehari Nataraj (Karnataka) and Maana Patel (Gujarat) winning the gold in men’s and women’s sections with meet records.

Sreehari led from start to clock 25.65s and improved the record (25.88s) he set in the heats in the morning. Maana Patel blitzed the field to win 29.77s and she also broke her own record (29.81s) set in the heats. Karnataka won the 4x100m mixed freestyle event to take its gold medal tally to 18 in this games.

The Results: Men: 400m freestyle: 1. Sajan Prakash (Ker) (3:58.11s), 2. Advait Page (MP), 3. Aneesh S.Gowda (Kar); 200m IM 1. Sajan Prakash (Ker) ( 2:05.81s- NGR; OR- 2:08.98, P.S.Madhu, SSCB, 2015), 2. S.Siva (Kat), 3. Benedicton Rohit (TN); 50m backstroke: 1. Sreehari Nataraj (Kar) (25.65s- NGR; OR- 25.88s, Srihari Nataraj, Karnataka, 2022), 2.V.Vinayak ( SSCB), 3. S.Siva (Kar). Women: 400m freestyle: 1. Hashika Ramachandra (Kar) (4:32.17-NGR; OR- 4.32.50, Aakansha Vora, Maharashtra, 2015), 2. Bhavya Sachdeva (Del), 3. Vritti Agarwal (Tel); 200m IM: Hashika Ramachandra (Kar) (2:26.23s), 2. Manavi Varma (Kar), 3.Shrungi Bandekar (Goa); 50m backstroke: 1. Maana Patel (Guj) (29.77s-NGR; OR- 29.91s, Maana Patel, Gujarat, 2022), 2. Ridhima Veerendra Kumar (Kar), 3. Pratishitha Dangi (Ben); Mixed 4x100m freestyle: 1. Karnataka (3:44.62), 2. Maharashtra, 3. Tamil Nadu.

HOCKEY

Punjab storms into women’s hockey semifinals

Punjab women stormed into the semifinals in the 36th National Games hockey event at the Dhyanchand Hockey stadium here on Friday.

Punjab routed Gujarat 24-0 in a lopsided quarterfinal match. The floodgates opened in the second minute when Annu scored a field goal. Annu went on to score four more goals while Rajwinder Kaur helped herself to six goals.

Defending champion Haryana crushed Karnataka 6-0 to enter the semifinals. The Karnataka goalkeeper G.R. Shravya’s heroics under the bar prevented a carnage as the star studded Haryana side ran its opponents ragged. Rani and Neha scored a brace each for Haryana.

Madhya Pradesh came back from behind to beat Odisha 4-2 and enter the semifinals. The national champion Odisha failed to combine as a unit and made defensive errors. Madhya Pradesh outplayed Odisha by showing better cohesion and sharpness in its attacks. After falling behind in the sixth minute, Odisha drew level two minutes later. Odisha conceded a spate of penalty corners in the match and Madhya Pradesh scored thrice off the penalty corner drills. Neeraj Rani, the penalty corner specialist, scored a brace for.

The results (quarterfinals) Madhya Pradesh bt Odisha 4-2; Haryana bt Karnataka 6-0; Punjab bt Gujarat 24-0.

SHOOTING

Vivaan Kapoor claims men’s trap gold; Neeru wins women’s event

Vivaan Kapoor overcame a technical issue in his shooting to claim the men’s trap gold medal from the shotgun shooting arena of the National Games here on Friday.

The 20-year-old Vivaan, representing Rajasthan, defeated Punjab’s Zoravar Singh Sandhu 31-26 to win the title.

“It’s a big boost to my confidence. I am a perfectionist. I missed a few targets, so I just needed a few tweaks. My coach (Khaled Al Mudaf) came for one day to see my shooting and gave me a technical point (where to put my gun before shooting) and fixed that,” said Vivaan, a World championships silver medallist.

“It is a difficult medal to achieve. I am really satisfied (with my performance). You trust yourself more (because of the good result). Next time I have this problem, I know what to do.”

Services shooter Balabhadra Tarasiya got the bronze.

Bhowneesh Mendiratta, the only Indian shooter who has won an Olympic quota place for the 2024 Paris Games, was placed fourth.

In women’s trap, Madhya Pradesh’s Neeru got the better of Uttar Pradesh’s Sabeera Haris 26-24 to secure the gold.

Sabeera, who won a shoot-off in the semifinals 4-3 against Manisha Keer after being tied on 19, went on to take the silver.

Services’ Seema Tomar claimed the bronze medal.

THE RESULTS Trap Men: 1. Vivaan Kapoor 31 (23) 118; 2. Zoravar Singh Sandhu 26 (22) 116; 3. Balabhadra Tarasiya 20 (21) 116; 4. Bhowneesh Mendiratta 10 (23) 117. Women: 1. Neeru 26 (19) 110; 2. Sabeera Haris 24 (19) 108; 3. Seema Tomar 17 (23) 111; 4. Kirti Gupta 9 (18) 112.

Where can you watch the National Games 2022 live? The Games will be televised live on Doordarshan Sports and the YouTube channel.