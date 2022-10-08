National Games 2022

National Games 2022, October 8 LIVE Updates: Haryana 3-0 Tamil Nadu in men’s hockey QFs

National Games 2022 : Follow for updates, results and highlights from the 36th edition of the National Games, which will be held in Gujarat from Sep 29 to Oct 12.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 08 October, 2022 10:13 IST
Judokas in action at the 36th National Games at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Judokas in action at the 36th National Games at Gandhinagar in Gujarat. | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the 36th National Games in Gujarat

Want to know more about the events taking place today? Here is today’s National Games schedule

Hockey (men’s QFs)

Haryana utilizes the weak defence of Tamil Nadu and scores its third goal in the fourth quarter.

Haryana managed to score another goal in the third quarter after not being able to score in the second quarter.

It’s Haryana vs Tamil Nadu with Haryana in 1-0 lead after the first quarter

Karnataka becomes the first team to enter the men’s hockey semifinals after defeating Gujarat 11-2

Here are some updates in the field of Judo!

Here’s what happened yesterday (October 7)- Y B Sarangi, MR Praveen Chandran

BOXING

Boxers Simranjit Kaur, Shiva Thapa cruise into quarterfinals

Olympians Simranjit Kaur and Shiva Thapa gave commanding performances to cruise into the quarterfinals at the boxing arena of the National Games here on Friday.

While Simranjit got the better of a gritty Rinky Sharma 5-0 in a 60kg first round bout, Shiva trounced home state’s Aniket Pandey 5-0 in a men’s 67kg clash.

A 2018 World championships bronze medallist, Simranjit breached her rival’s defence to land some clean head shots in the first round before delivering good combinations on the counter in the second. She attacked with more intensity in the third to record a convincing victory.

Shiva used his experience to tackle Aniket’s raw aggression. The former World championships bronze medallist and a five-time Asian medallist maintained a safe distance against the taller home boxer and used his well-directed counterattacks.

“It's a perfect platform to assess talent. Many boxers have come up from 63.5kg and many from higher weights have come down, so the competition level has gone up,” said Shiva.

Worlds medallist Saweety Boora (75kg) and World youth champion Sachin Siwach Jr. (57kg) also made it to the last-eight.

Important results (preliminary round):
Men: 51kg: Karan Rupini (Tri) bt Suraj Soy (Jha) 4-1, Avinash Chandel (HP) bt Ruchir Srivas (MP) 3-2; Ramakrishnan Bala (TN) bt Aman Kumar (Bih) 5-0; 57kg: S. Sahil (Cht) bt Jobison Yengkokpam (Man) 5-0, Sachin Siwach Jr. (Har) bt Amir Tajo (Aru) RSC-R3; 60kg: Vijay Kumar (Pun) bt Krian B.K. (Kar) 5-0; Muhammad Etash Khan (SSCB) bt Harivansh Tiwari (Mah) 5-0; 67kg: Shiva Thapa (Asm) bt Aniket Pandey (Guj) 5-0.
Women: 52kg: Manju Basumatary (Asm) bt Hetal Sundarji Dama (Guj) 3-2, Anjali Sharma (MP) bt G.Ramya (AP) 5-0; 60kg: Simranjit Kaur (Pun) bt Rinky Sharma (UP) 5-0; 75kg: Saweety Boora (Har) bt Chirangi Chouhan (Raj) 5-0; Shalakha Singh (Del) bt D.Priya (TN) 5-0.

SWIMMING

Budding star Hashika Ramachandra, Sajan Prakash hog limelight

The budding star of Indian swimming, the 14-year-old Hashika Ramachandra underlined her class by winning the sixth gold medal of the 36th National Games at Sardar Patel Aquatic Complex here on Friday.

The Karnataka girl won back-to-back gold medals on penultimate day and set a new meet record in 400m freestyle after warding off a tough challenge from Delhi’s Bhavya Sachdeva. Hashika touched in 4:32.17s to topple Aakansha Vora’s old mark (4:32.50) set in 2015. Hashika also won the 200m Individual medley event in 2:26.23s for her sixth gold medal of the games.

Also Read | Srihari, Maana, Advait scorch pool to set new records at National Games

Veteran Sajan Prakash picked up two gold medals to take his gold medal tally to five. Sajan Prakash in a storming final 50 metres beat back the challenge from Karnataka’s S.Siva and MP’s Advait Page to set a new mark in 200m IM.

At the homestretch Sajan peeled away from Siva and Advait Page, despite a terrific sprint couldn’t catch up the Kerala swimmer who clocked 2:05.81s to break P.S. Madhu’s old mark (2:08.98) set in 2015. Sajan also won the 400m freestyle in 3:58.11s after nosing ahead of Aneesh S.Gowda in the final 25 metres. Advait Page came up with his customary fast finish to pip Aneesh for the silver.

The 50m backstroke races didn’t produce any surprises with Sreehari Nataraj (Karnataka) and Maana Patel (Gujarat) winning the gold in men’s and women’s sections with meet records.

Sreehari led from start to clock 25.65s and improved the record (25.88s) he set in the heats in the morning. Maana Patel blitzed the field to win 29.77s and she also broke her own record (29.81s) set in the heats. Karnataka won the 4x100m mixed freestyle event to take its gold medal tally to 18 in this games.

The Results:
Men: 400m freestyle: 1. Sajan Prakash (Ker) (3:58.11s), 2. Advait Page (MP), 3. Aneesh S.Gowda (Kar); 200m IM 1. Sajan Prakash (Ker) ( 2:05.81s- NGR; OR- 2:08.98, P.S.Madhu, SSCB, 2015), 2. S.Siva (Kat), 3. Benedicton Rohit (TN); 50m backstroke: 1. Sreehari Nataraj (Kar) (25.65s- NGR; OR- 25.88s, Srihari Nataraj, Karnataka, 2022), 2.V.Vinayak ( SSCB), 3. S.Siva (Kar).
Women: 400m freestyle: 1. Hashika Ramachandra (Kar) (4:32.17-NGR; OR- 4.32.50, Aakansha Vora, Maharashtra, 2015), 2. Bhavya Sachdeva (Del), 3. Vritti Agarwal (Tel); 200m IM: Hashika Ramachandra (Kar) (2:26.23s), 2. Manavi Varma (Kar), 3.Shrungi Bandekar (Goa); 50m backstroke: 1. Maana Patel (Guj) (29.77s-NGR; OR- 29.91s, Maana Patel, Gujarat, 2022), 2. Ridhima Veerendra Kumar (Kar), 3. Pratishitha Dangi (Ben); Mixed 4x100m freestyle: 1. Karnataka (3:44.62), 2. Maharashtra, 3. Tamil Nadu.

HOCKEY

Punjab storms into women’s hockey semifinals

Punjab women stormed into the semifinals in the 36th National Games hockey event at the Dhyanchand Hockey stadium here on Friday.

Punjab routed Gujarat 24-0 in a lopsided quarterfinal match. The floodgates opened in the second minute when Annu scored a field goal. Annu went on to score four more goals while Rajwinder Kaur helped herself to six goals.

Defending champion Haryana crushed Karnataka 6-0 to enter the semifinals. The Karnataka goalkeeper G.R. Shravya’s heroics under the bar prevented a carnage as the star studded Haryana side ran its opponents ragged. Rani and Neha scored a brace each for Haryana.

Madhya Pradesh came back from behind to beat Odisha 4-2 and enter the semifinals. The national champion Odisha failed to combine as a unit and made defensive errors. Madhya Pradesh outplayed Odisha by showing better cohesion and sharpness in its attacks. After falling behind in the sixth minute, Odisha drew level two minutes later. Odisha conceded a spate of penalty corners in the match and Madhya Pradesh scored thrice off the penalty corner drills. Neeraj Rani, the penalty corner specialist, scored a brace for.

The results (quarterfinals)
Madhya Pradesh bt Odisha 4-2; Haryana bt Karnataka 6-0; Punjab bt Gujarat 24-0.

SHOOTING

Vivaan Kapoor claims men’s trap gold; Neeru wins women’s event

Vivaan Kapoor overcame a technical issue in his shooting to claim the men’s trap gold medal from the shotgun shooting arena of the National Games here on Friday.

The 20-year-old Vivaan, representing Rajasthan, defeated Punjab’s Zoravar Singh Sandhu 31-26 to win the title.

“It’s a big boost to my confidence. I am a perfectionist. I missed a few targets, so I just needed a few tweaks. My coach (Khaled Al Mudaf) came for one day to see my shooting and gave me a technical point (where to put my gun before shooting) and fixed that,” said Vivaan, a World championships silver medallist. 

“It is a difficult medal to achieve. I am really satisfied (with my performance). You trust yourself more (because of the good result). Next time I have this problem, I know what to do.”

Services shooter Balabhadra Tarasiya got the bronze.

Bhowneesh Mendiratta, the only Indian shooter who has won an Olympic quota place for the 2024 Paris Games, was placed fourth.

In women’s trap, Madhya Pradesh’s Neeru got the better of Uttar Pradesh’s Sabeera Haris 26-24 to secure the gold.

Sabeera, who won a shoot-off in the semifinals 4-3 against Manisha Keer after being tied on 19, went on to take the silver.

Services’ Seema Tomar claimed the bronze medal.

THE RESULTS
Trap
Men: 1. Vivaan Kapoor 31 (23) 118; 2. Zoravar Singh Sandhu 26 (22) 116; 3. Balabhadra Tarasiya 20 (21) 116; 4. Bhowneesh Mendiratta 10 (23) 117.
Women: 1. Neeru 26 (19) 110; 2. Sabeera Haris 24 (19) 108; 3. Seema Tomar 17 (23) 111; 4. Kirti Gupta 9 (18) 112.  
Where can you watch the National Games 2022 live?
The Games will be televised live on Doordarshan Sports and the YouTube channel.
Venue lowdown
Here are the venues that will host the 36th National Games 2022 in Gujarat-
AHMEDABAD
The Ahmedabad Military and Rifle Training Association- This venue will host only one event- shooting (Rifle & Pistol) from 29th September to 3rd October 2022.
Sabarmati Riverfront (Paldi)- The four venues at Sabarmati Riverfront will host five sports. Rowing at Venue 1, Canoeing at Venue 1 & Venue 2, Roller Sports at Venue 3, Tennis & Soft Tennis at Venue 4.
TransStadia- Rugby7s will take place at the Football Ground from 28th September to 30th September 2022. Football (Men) is going to be held at TransStadia ground from 2nd October to 11th October 2022. Kabaddi and Yogasana events will be held at Eka Arena, TransStadia from 26th September to 1st October 2022 and 6th October to 11th October 2022 respectively.
Crowne Shooting Academy- At Crowne Academy, one event will be played which is shooting (shotgun) from 30th September to 7th October 2022.
Kensville Golf and Country Club- Lawn Bowls and golf will be held at Kensville Golf and Country Club from 28th September to 9th October 2022.
Sanskardham- At Sanskardham, archery is going to be held at venue 1 from 30th September to 6th October 2022, Indian archery from 1st October to 4th October, Kho Kho from 30th September to 4th October 2022 and Mallakhambh from 7th October to 11th October 2022.
Police Stadium- Women’s football matches will take place at the Police Stadium ground, Shahibagh from October 1-10.
GANDHINAGAR
Mahatma Mandir- There are three venues at Mahatma Mandir, venue 1, venue 2 & venue 3 with a total of six sporting events, Weightlifting, Judo, Fencing, Wushu, Boxing & Wrestling starting from 30th September to 12th October 2022.
IIT Gandhinagar- IIT Gandhinagar is divided into three venues i.e IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Gandhinagar court & IIT Gandhinagar ground total four sports will be played i.e. Triathlon, Squash, Athletics & Softball starting from 30th September to 11th October 2022.
CHH Road, Gandhinagar- Cycling (Road) will be held at CHH Road from 8th October to 9th October 2022.
SURAT
Dumas Beach- Beach Volleyball will be played at Dumas Beach from 6th October to 9th October 2022.
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium- Table Tennis & Badminton events will take place at PDDU Indoor Stadium from 20th September to 6th October 2022.
VADODARA
Multi-Purpose Hall, Sama Sports Complex- Gymnastics will be held at Sama Sports Complex from 30th September to 4th October 2022.
RAJKOT
Sardar Patel Swimming Complex- Aquatics events that include swimming, diving and water polo will be held at Sardar Patel Complex from 2nd October to 8th October 2022.
Major Dhyanchand Hockey Ground- Hockey event will be held at Major Dhyanchand Hockey Ground from 2nd October to 9th October 2022.
BHAVNAGAR
Multi-Purpose Hall, SCB- Two events namely netball and volleyball will take place at Multi-Purpose Hall, SCB from 26th September - 12th October 2022.
Outdoor Courts, SCB- At Outdoor Courts, SCB, only basketball will be played with two different formats i.e. basketball 3x3 & 5X5 from 1st October to 6th October 2022.
DELHI
Velodrome- Cycling (Track) will take place in Velodrome from 1st October to 4th October 2022

