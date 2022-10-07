India’s Harmanpreet Singh on Friday was voted FIH Men’s Player of the Year 2021-22, for the second year running.

This Indian defender is known for his dribbling skills and ability to breakdown the opponent’s offense. Harmanpreet’s goal scoring ability has gone up a level this past year as with his scoring record including 18 goals from 16 games, with two hat-tricks, in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22. With those 18 goals, he ended the season as the top scorer for India and now holds the record for most goals scored by a player in a single season of the Pro League.

Harmanpreet was also in terrific form at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021, where he scored eight goals in six games, scoring in every single game as India finished on the podium. His performances were also crucial to the Indian team as it won the silver medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Harmanpreet became just the fourth player to win the Player of the Year award (men’s category) in consecutive years. His total points tally stood at 29.4 points, followed by Thierry Brinkmann with 23.6 points and Tom Boon with 23.4 points.

Felice Albers of Netherlands was voted as the FIH Women’s Player of the Year 2021-22.

Earlier, India’s PR Sreejesh and Savita Punia were voted FIH Men’s and Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year respectively for the second year running, while India forward Mumtaz Khan was voted the FIH Women’s Rising Star of the Year on the back of her stellar role during the country’s campaign at the Junior World Cup in South Africa earlier this year.

In addition, Indian men’s and women’s hockey coaches Graham Reid and Janneke Schopman won the Coach of the Year awards for 2021/22.

(with inputs from FIH website)