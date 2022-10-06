Hockey

Graham Reid, Janneke Schopman win FIH Coach of the Year 2021/22

The result of the voting was announced by the FIH on its social media handle.

06 October, 2022 19:42 IST
Indian women’s hockey team coach Janneke Schopman won the women’s coach of the year award.

Indian women's hockey team coach Janneke Schopman won the women's coach of the year award.

Indian men’s and women’s hockey coaches Graham Reid and Janneke Schopman won the Coach of the Year awards for 2021/22, the International Hockey Federation announced on Thursday.

Janneke Schopman was given the award for India’s remarkable run during the Tokyo Olympics where India ended in the fourth place, losing the bronze medal match 4-3 to Great Britain.

India women’s team also produced wins over Germany, Netherlands, Spain and Argentina in its debut FIH Hockey Pro League season and finished in 3rd place.

The Indian men’s team won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, its first Olympic medal in 41 years. India also finished 3rd in the FIH Hockey Pro League in 2021-22. India scored 62 goals across its campaign, which is the highest tally of goals scored by a team, not just in this season, but in the history of the Pro League.

India also won the silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

