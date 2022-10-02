The 2022 National Games of India will be held in Gujarat from September 29 to October 12 2022. India’s prestigious multi-event sporting showcase returns after a gap of seven years. It was last held in Kerala in 2015.

The National Games will be held across six cities of Gujarat — Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. Gujarat will host the National Games for the first time. This will be the 36th edition of the National Games, and an estimated 7,000 athletes will take part across 36 sporting disciplines.

Here are the list of events scheduled to take place on October 2 (timings in IST)-

Basketball 5x 5 (Multi-Purpose Hall, SAG Sports Complex)

Pool stage matches (men and women)- morning session starts at 8 AM, evening session at 3 PM

Basketball 3x 3 (Outdoor Courts, SAG Sports Complex)

Women/ Men QF and SF- morning session 9 AM, evening session at 4 AM

Hockey (Major Dhyanchand Hockey Ground, Rajkot)

Pool stage matches (men and women)- morning session at 7:15 AM, evening session at 2:15 PM)

Squash (IIT Gandhinagar, Squash Court, V2)

Women’s and Men’s singles - at 8 AM and 5PM

Football (Football Ground - TransStadia)

Men’s matches- morning session at 09:30 AM, evening session at 6:30 PM

Football (Football - Shahibagh Police Stadium)

Women’s matches- morning session at 09:30 AM, evening session at 3:30 PM

Kho Kho (Sanskardham Ground, V2, Ahmedabad)

League stage matches- men/ women- 9:30 AM

Tennis (Sabarmati Riverfront, Tennis Courts, V4, Ahmedabad)

Women/ Men singles pre-quarters- 9:30 AM onwards

Mixed doubles quarterfinals- 4 PM

Weightlifting (Mahatma Mandir, Venue 1)

Women’s 64 kg final- 11 AM

Men’s 81 kg final- 12 PM

Women’s 76kg final- 2:30 PM

Archery (Sanskardham Ground V1 )

-Compound

Men/ Women practice and elimination- 2 PM onwards

Mixed qualification- 4:15 PM

-Indian round

Men/ Women practice and elimination - 9 AM

Team match- 11:30 AM

Rowing (Sabarmati Riverfront V1 )

Men/ Women semifinal and final- morning session 8:30 AM, evening session- 4 PM

Roller Sports (Sabarmati Riverfront V3)

Men/ Women 3000 MTS RELAY training (8 AM), semifinals, finals- 5:30 PM

Lawn Bowls (Kensville Golf and Country Club)

Women Pair, Men Single, Women Triple, Men Four, Men Single, Women Triple, Women Pair matches- 8:45 AM, 12 PM, 3:15 PM

Shooting (Rifle) (Rifle Club )

Men/ Women 10m Air Pistol qualification and final- 9:05 AM

Mixed PET - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team- 4:45 PM

Men 50m Rifle 3 Positions qualification and final- 9:45 AM

Women’s PET 50m Rifle 3 Positions - 2:30 PM

Shooting (Shot Gun) (Crowne Shooting Academy)

Men/ Women skeet finals- 1:45 PM

Fencing (Mahatma Mandir (Exhibition Hall 2))

Women’s Epee Individual, Men’s Foil Team- quarters, semis, final- 10 AM onwards

Wrestling ( Mahatma Mandir(Convention Hall))

Men: Freestyle 74 KG, Freestyle 86 KG, Greco Roman 60 KG, Greco Roman 130 KG - 11.00 AM - 2:00 PM

Women: Freestyle 53 KG, Freestyle 57 KG- 11.00 AM - 2:00 PM

Men: Freestyle 74 KG, Freestyle 86 KG, Greco Roman 60 KG, Greco Roman 130 KG- 4 PM onwards

Women: Freestyle 53 KG, Freestyle 57 KG-4 PM onwards

Athletics (IIT Gandhinagar Athletic Track)

⦿ Men’s Decathlon events - 7 AM onwards

Men’s Decathlon events - 7 AM onwards ⦿ Men’s 110m hurdles heats- 7:15 AM

Men’s 110m hurdles heats- 7:15 AM ⦿ Women’s Heptathlon events- 7:30 AM onwards

Women’s Heptathlon events- 7:30 AM onwards ⦿ Women’s 100m hurdles heats 7:45 AM

Women’s 100m hurdles heats 7:45 AM ⦿ Men and Women 200m heats- 3 PM and 3:20 PM

Men and Women 200m heats- 3 PM and 3:20 PM ⦿ Men’s 800m heats- 3:35 PM

Men’s 800m heats- 3:35 PM ⦿ Men’s high jump finals- 3:45 PM

Men’s high jump finals- 3:45 PM ⦿ Women’s 800m heat 3:50 PM

Women’s 800m heat 3:50 PM ⦿ Women’s triple jump finals- 4:15 PM

Women’s triple jump finals- 4:15 PM ⦿ Women’s 4x400m relay- 4:15 PM

Women’s 4x400m relay- 4:15 PM ⦿ Men’s 4x400m relay- 4:30 PM

Badminton (Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay)

Mixed team championship QF - 10 AM

Gymnastics (Multi-Purpose Hall, Sama Sports Complex )

Men/ Women (respectively)

⦿ Floor and vault finals 9:30 AM-10:15 AM

Floor and vault finals 9:30 AM-10:15 AM ⦿ Pommel horse and Uneven bars 10:45 AM- 11:30 A<

Pommel horse and Uneven bars 10:45 AM- 11:30 A< ⦿ RR 12:00 PM- 12:30 PM

RR 12:00 PM- 12:30 PM ⦿ Vault and balance beam 03:30 PM- 4:!5 PM

Vault and balance beam 03:30 PM- 4:!5 PM ⦿ Parallel bars and floor 4:45 PM to 5:30 PM

Parallel bars and floor 4:45 PM to 5:30 PM ⦿ H. B 6 PM to 6:30 PM

Cycling (Cycling Velodrome, IG Stadium, Delhi )

Men/ Women Sprint, 4 km Team Pursuit Qualifying and QF 9:30 AM- 1 PM

Men/ Women Sprint, 4 km Team Pursuit SF and final- 3 PM- 5 PM