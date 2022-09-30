National Games 2022 Live Updates: Lawn Bowls, Kabaddi, Shooting, Tennis, Netball, Rugby athletes in action

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s updates from the 36th National Games in Gujarat.
National Games roundup, September 29:
Gujarat began its defence of the National Games women’s team tennis title with a commanding win over Telangana while West Bengal’s women’s Lawn Balls team registered a stunning 12-11 victory over Assam to maintain its momentum in the 36th National Games on Thursday.
Tennis action began at the picturesque Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Complex on Thursday. Gujarat women dropped just four games in securing a 2-0 verdict against Telangana. It will now meet Karnataka for a place in the final. Karnataka ran out a 2-0 winner against Uttar Pradesh.
In the other semifinal, Maharashtra will lock horns with Tamil Nadu, which wriggled out of a tight spot against Haryana. Maharashtra had defeated Delhi 2-0.
At the Kensville Golf and Country Club, the West Bengal Lawn Bowls team quelled Assam’s fightback to register its second win in the Group and virtually assured itself a semifinal berth.
The Assam Fours team, led by Birmingham Commonwealth Games participant Tania Choudhary, and comprising Bangita Hazarika, Adinita Kakoty and Ananya Saikia, were trailing 1-5 after the first two ends, but clawed back to level 7-7. Bengal, which fielded Renu Mohfa, Manisha Srivastava, Reema Pawa and Anchor Malhotra, regained a slender 11-10 lead in the penultimate 11th end and kept their noses ahead at the finish.
“As expected, it was a close match between teams who have experienced campaigners. It is a setback, especially because we made our way to the semifinals. But every loss teaches you something, and we will try to pick the positives and beat Gujarat on Friday. We hope to get back stronger against the home side,” Tania Choudhary said after the loss.
In other Lawn Bowls matches, host Gujarat dominated the proceedings against Manipur to register a 12-10 win while Lawn Bowls powerhouse Jharkhand made light work of Odisha to record a 33-3 win. In another contest, Delhi got the better of Bihar by a 20-9 margin.
At the shooting range, 2012 Olympic Games silver medallist Vijay Kumar (Himachal Pradesh) soaked in the pressure well to be lying second behind Ankur Goel (Uttarakhand) and ahead of the in-form Anish Bhanwala (Haryana) after the first stage of the men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol competition.
Sri Karthik Sabari Raj (Tamil Nadu) topped the men’s 10m Air Rifle qualification charts with 632.2 points, leaving the likes of Aishwary PS Tomar (Madhya Pradesh) Rudranksh B Patil (Maharashtra), Divyansh Singh Panwar (Rajasthan), Hriday Hazarika (Assam) and Arjun Babuta (Punjab) in his wake.
Similarly, in the women’s 10m Air Rifle qualification, Tilottama Sen (Karnataka) finished on top with 633.6 points. Sriyanka Sadangi (Odisha), Yukthi Rajendra (Karnataka) 629.3 and Nancy (Haryana) placed above Elavenil Valarivan (Gujarat) and Mehuli Ghosh (West Bengal).
At the EKA TransStadia Arena, Delhi’s women’s team stunned West Bengal 36-0 to book a Rugby 7s semifinal berth against Maharashtra while the West Bengal men’s team showed Services the exit with a 24-12 win in the quarterfinals.
In the men’s Netball semifinals in Bhavnagar, Gujarat stretched Telangana to the limit, losing by a narrow margin after opening up a 30-28 lead at the half-time. Gujarat fought hard in the final quarter but lost 53-55.
Kabaddi action will restart after a day’s break on Friday with Services facing Uttar Pradesh and Haryana taking on Maharashtra in the men’s semifinals on Friday. The fight for places in the women’s final will pit Maharashtra against Tamil Nadu and Haryana against Himachal Pradesh.
Important results
Netball
Men’s semifinals: Haryana beat Delhi 56-61; Telangana beat Gujarat 55-53.
Women’s semifinals: Haryana beat Karnataka 55-46.
Rugby 7s
Men Quarterfinals: Delhi beat Gujarat 19-0 (halftime: 12-0); Haryana beat Punjab 21-7 (21-0); Maharashtra beat Odisha 24-7 (10-0); West Bengal beat Services 24-12 (14-7).
Women’s Quarterfinals: Delhi beat West Bengal 36-0 (10-0); Maharashtra beat Chandigarh 26-5 (7-5); Odisha beat Gujarat 74-0 (34-0); Bihar beat Kerala 21-0 (14-0).
Shooting
Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (Stage 1): Ankur Goel (Uttarakhand) 293; Vijay Kumar (Himachal Pradesh) 290; Anish Bhanwala (Haryana) 288; Gurmeet Singh (Services) 287; Arpit Goel (Delhi) 2987; Harpreet Singh (Haryana) 285; Adarsh Singh (Haryana) 285; Udayveer Sidhu (Punjab) 284.
Men’s 10m Air Rifle (qualification): Sri Karthik Sabari Raj (Tamil Nadu) 632.2 points; Aishwary PS Tomar (Madhya Pradesh) 631.5; Rudranksh B Patil (Maharashtra) 630.7; Kiran Ankush Jadhav (Services) 630.3; Divyansh Singh Panwar (Rajasthan) 629.6; Arshdeep Singh (Haryana) 628.4; Hriday Hazarika (Assam) 627.4; Arjun Babuta (Punjab) 627.3.
Women’s 10m Air Rifle (qualification): Tilottama Sen (Karnakata) 633.6; 2. Sriyanka Sadangi (Odisha) 629.3; Yukthi Rajendra (Karnataka) 629.3; Nancy (Haryana) 629.2; Elavenil Valarivan (Gujarat) 629.0; Mehuli Ghosh (West Bengal) 629.0; Shreya Agarwal (Madhya Pradesh) 627.7; Arya Rajesh Borse (Maharashtra) 627.3.
Tennis
Women’s Team (Quarterfinals): Gujarat beat Telangana 2-0; Karnataka beat Uttar Pradesh 2-0; Tamil Nadu beat Haryana 2-1; Maharashtra beat Delhi 2-0.
Men’s Team (Quarterfinals): Maharashtra beat Haryana 2-0.
Table Tennis result lowdown
The table tennis matches were played first because the players had to leave for the World Championships, which will be held in Chengdu, China from September 30 to October 9.
Gujarat's Harmeet Desai and West Bengal's Sutirtha Mukherjee won the singles gold medal in the men's and women's competitions.
Gujarat and West Bengal won the gold medals in the team competition. Where can you watch the National Games 2022 live?
The Games will be televised live on Doordarshan Sports and the YouTube channel of Prasar Bharti Sports.
Venue lowdown
Here are the venues that will host the 36th National Games 2022 in Gujarat-
AHMEDABAD
The Ahmedabad Military and Rifle Training Association- This venue will host only one event- shooting (Rifle & Pistol) from 29th September to 3rd October 2022.
Sabarmati Riverfront (Paldi)- The four venues at Sabarmati Riverfront will host five sports. Rowing at Venue 1, Canoeing at Venue 1 & Venue 2, Roller Sports at Venue 3, Tennis & Soft Tennis at Venue 4.
TransStadia- Rugby7s will take place at the Football Ground from 28th September to 30th September 2022. Football (Men) is going to be held at TransStadia ground from 2nd October to 11th October 2022. Kabaddi and Yogasana events will be held at Eka Arena, TransStadia from 26th September to 1st October 2022 and 6th October to 11th October 2022 respectively.
Crowne Shooting Academy- At Crowne Academy, one event will be played which is shooting (shotgun) from 30th September to 7th October 2022.
Kensville Golf and Country Club- Lawn Bowls and golf will be held at Kensville Golf and Country Club from 28th September to 9th October 2022.
Sanskardham- At Sanskardham, archery is going to be held at venue 1 from 30th September to 6th October 2022, Indian archery from 1st October to 4th October, Kho Kho from 30th September to 4th October 2022 and Mallakhambh from 7th October to 11th October 2022.
Police Stadium- Women’s football matches will take place at the Police Stadium ground, Shahibagh from October 1-10.
GANDHINAGAR
Mahatma Mandir- There are three venues at Mahatma Mandir, venue 1, venue 2 & venue 3 with a total of six sporting events, Weightlifting, Judo, Fencing, Wushu, Boxing & Wrestling starting from 30th September to 12th October 2022.
IIT Gandhinagar- IIT Gandhinagar is divided into three venues i.e IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Gandhinagar court & IIT Gandhinagar ground total four sports will be played i.e. Triathlon, Squash, Athletics & Softball starting from 30th September to 11th October 2022.
CHH Road, Gandhinagar- Cycling (Road) will be held at CHH Road from 8th October to 9th October 2022.
SURAT
Dumas Beach- Beach Volleyball will be played at Dumas Beach from 6th October to 9th October 2022.
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium- Table Tennis & Badminton events will take place at PDDU Indoor Stadium from 20th September to 6th October 2022.
VADODARA
Multi-Purpose Hall, Sama Sports Complex- Gymnastics will be held at Sama Sports Complex from 30th September to 4th October 2022.
RAJKOT
Sardar Patel Swimming Complex- Aquatics events that include swimming, diving and water polo will be held at Sardar Patel Complex from 2nd October to 8th October 2022.
Major Dhyanchand Hockey Ground- Hockey event will be held at Major Dhyanchand Hockey Ground from 2nd October to 9th October 2022.
BHAVNAGAR
Multi-Purpose Hall, SCB- Two events namely netball and volleyball will take place at Multi-Purpose Hall, SCB from 26th September - 12th October 2022.
Outdoor Courts, SCB- At Outdoor Courts, SCB, only basketball will be played with two different formats i.e. basketball 3x3 & 5X5 from 1st October to 6th October 2022.
DELHI
Velodrome- Cycling (Track) will take place in Velodrome from 1st October to 4th October 2022