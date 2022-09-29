National Games 2022 Live Updates: Ankur Goel tops 25m rapid fire pistol stage 1 first round; Jharkhand dominates Delhi in Lawn Bowls, Gujarat beats Services in Rugby7s

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from the 36th National Games in Gujarat.

In shooting

Our correspondent Santadeep Dey pings: The first round of the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Stage 1 is over. Ankur Goel was the best performer with 293-10x. The next round will have Olympic medallist Vijay Kumar in action.

The men’s 10m air rifle event gets underway in Gujarat 2022 National Games. | Photo Credit: Santadeep Dey

In Lawn Bowls

Jharkhand is taking on Delhi in Lawn Bowls men’s pairs at Kensville Golf and Country Club in Ahmedabad.

In Rugby7s

Odisha has thrashed Punjab 30-5 in the men’s Rugby7s League match at the Football Ground in Transtadia. West Bengal beats Delhi 12-0 at the same venue. Meanwhile, Haryana has edged past Maharashtra 17-14. Gujarat has trounced Services Sports Control Board by 29-7.

Table Tennis result lowdown

The table tennis matches were played first because the players had to leave for the World Championships, which will be held in Chengdu, China from September 30 to October 9.

Gujarat's Harmeet Desai and West Bengal's Sutirtha Mukherjee won the singles gold medal in the men's and women's competitions.

Gujarat and West Bengal won the gold medals in the team competition.

Where can you watch the National Games 2022 live?

The Games will be televised live on Doordarshan Sports and the YouTube channel of Prasar Bharti Sports.