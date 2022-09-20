National Games 2022, Table Tennis: Schedule, athletes in action, timings

The National Games 2022 table tennis event will take place at PDDU Indoor Stadium, Surat from September 20 to September 24.

To ensure the presence of Achanta Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Manika Batra, who will compete at the World Table Tennis Championships, the table tennis events were scheduled earlier than the other competitions.

Apart from the trio, Commonwealth Games medallists Sreeja Akula and Harmeet Desai representing Telangana and Andhra Pradesh respectively, will be seen in action.

In the last National Games, Tamil Nadu claimed the top spot in table tennis with three gold, two silver and a bronze medal. While Amalraj Anthony won men’s singles, Shamini won women’s singles and the men’s team won gold with Amalraj partnering with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, who also won doubles silver.

Gujarat, the host of the 36th National Games, will be one of the favourites to bag the men’s team gold in the table tennis event. G. Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal will be competing only in the individual events as the Tami Nadu men’s team didn’t finish in the top eight in the Senior National championships, Gujarat will definitely fancy its chances.

In its ranks, it has established players in Harmeet, Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar, who are ranked (domestic ranking) third, fourth and fifth in the order.

The Maharashtra women’s team appear quite strong with Reeth Rishya, Swastika Ghosh, Diya Chitale, Anannya Basak and Shruti Amrute. Bengal will challenge Maharashtra as it has the veteran and five-time National champion Mouma Das, Ayhika Mukherjee, Prapti Sen, Suthirtha Mukherjee, and Takeme Sarkar. Incidentally, Mouma was also a member of the Bengal team when it won silver in 2015, the last time the Games was held in Kerala.

Here is the schedule for the table tennis events taking place on September 20.

SCHEDULE DAY 1 (SEPTEMBER 20)-