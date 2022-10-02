National Games 2022

National Games: Antim Panghal wins 53kg gold in warm-up for World U23 Championships

Antim outclassed all her opponents with an identical 10-0 margin to set up a title clash with World under-20 bronze medallist Priyanshi Prajapat who she beat 9-0 in the final at the National Games in Gujarat.

Y. B. Sarangi
GANDHINAGAR 02 October, 2022 23:26 IST
GANDHINAGAR, GUJARAT : 02/10/2022 :Antim Kanghal Gold winner in 53kg Wrestling at 36th National Games Gujarat 2022 in Gandhinagar on Sunday October 02, 2022. Photo : VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.

GANDHINAGAR, GUJARAT : 02/10/2022 :Antim Kanghal Gold winner in 53kg Wrestling at 36th National Games Gujarat 2022 in Gandhinagar on Sunday October 02, 2022. Photo : VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

World under-20 champion Antim Panghal displayed her class to bag the women’s 53kg gold medal in the wrestling arena of the National Games here on Sunday.

Giving a series of dominating performances, Antim lived up to her reputation and warmed herself up for the World under-23 championships in Spain later this month.

Antim outclassed all her opponents with an identical 10-0 margin to set up a title clash with World under-20 bronze medallist Priyanshi Prajapat.

In the final, Antim showcased her alertness and agility to tame a spirited Priyanshi, who usually competes in 50kg, with some fine defence backed by solid counterattacks.

Also Read
Antim, the last girl child of her family, becomes India’s first female wrestler to win world U20 gold 

Antim effected two takedowns and a push-out in the opening period to take a 5-0 lead and then returned to pin Priyanshi at the score of 9-0 with more than two minutes left in the clock.

“I followed my coach’s advice and did not let a wrestler from a lower weight (Priyanshi) to seize initiative. I am fully ready for the World under-23 event,” said Antim.

Mansi pinned Neetu for the women’s 57kg crown.

Yash Tushir got a walkover from an injured Commonwealth Games gold medallist Naveen Malik in the semifinals and spectacularly beat World under-20 bronze medallist Sagar Jaglan 6-1 in the final to pick up the men’s freestyle 74kg gold.

Jointy Kumar defeated Vetal in an action-packed freestyle 86kg title clash. 

Gyanender (60kg) beat Vikas 9-0 for the 60kg gold, while Satish got a walkover against Naveen in the 130kg Greco Roman summit clashes.

