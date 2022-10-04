National Games 2022

National Games: Karnataka crushes Tamil Nadu in men’s hockey

Tamil Nadu made defensive errors and was punished by Karnataka. It never recovered from the early goal which it conceded in the fourth minute.

M. R. Praveen Chandran
Rajkot 04 October, 2022 21:11 IST
Rajkot 04 October, 2022 21:11 IST
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Tamil Nadu made defensive errors and was punished by Karnataka. It never recovered from the early goal which it conceded in the fourth minute.

Karnataka crushed Tamil Nadu 5-1 in pool B to serve notice to other teams in a men's league match of the National Games hockey championships at the Dhyanchand hockey stadium on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu, the runner-up of the 2015 Games, never recovered from the early goal which it conceded in the fourth minute. Tamil Nadu made defensive errors and was punished by Karnataka. Tamil Nadu raised hopes of a comeback when it pulled a goal back just before the break. However, Tamil Nadu imploded in the last quarter as Karnataka scored twice in the space of two minutes to pull out a comprehensive win.

Also Read
India’s Mumtaz Khan named FIH women’s rising player of year

Uttar Pradesh defeated Jharkhand 4-1 in another pool B match. Jharkhand fought gamely but failed to convert the chances that came its way. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh managed to score off the opportunities it created. UP scored twice in the last quarter to complete a resounding win.

In pool A, West Bengal bested Gujarat 8-2 while Maharashtra scored a hard fought 3-1 win over Haryana.

The Results:
Men: Karnataka bt Tamil Nadu 5-1; Uttar Pradesh bt Jharkhand 4-1; Maharashtra bt Haryana 3-1; West Bengal bt Gujarat 8-2.

Read more stories on National Games 2022.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Slide shows

National Games 2022: October 3 highlights in pictures

National Games 2022: October 2 highlights in pictures

National Games 2022, September 30 highlights in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us