India’s Aman Sehrawat secured the sixth medal for Indian in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. He defeated Darian Cruz of Puerto Rico to win bronze in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling event on Friday.

The 21-year-old also became the youngest Indian to win a Olympic medal.

Reaction started pouring in for the youngster on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

More pride thanks to our wrestlers!



Congratulations to Aman Sehrawat for winning the Bronze Medal in the Men's Freestyle 57 kg at the Paris Olympics. His dedication and perseverance are clearly evident. The entire nation celebrates this remarkable feat. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2024

Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker

PRIDE OF THE COUNTRY!



Congratulations Aman Sehrawat on clinching Bronze at the Paris Olympics. Your hard work and dedication paid off... This is just the beginning of a very bright future for you 💪🥉#Cheer4Bharat#TeamIndia#wrestling#Paris2024#Olympicspic.twitter.com/u7uucmSIEW — Manu Bhaker🇮🇳 (@realmanubhaker) August 9, 2024

Actor Kamal Haasan

A star is born! Congratulations Aman Sehrawat on winning the Olympic bronze. Our Wrestlers continue to bring glory to the nation and make us proud.#IndiaAtOlympics#Olympicspic.twitter.com/imM3IJJSjo — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 10, 2024

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju

With immense pride, I congratulate Aman Sehrawat on winning the Bronze Medal in Wrestling Men's Freestyle 57 kg at the #ParisOlympics2024!



This remarkable achievement for Bharat reflects your exceptional perseverance & talent.



Your triumph is a testament to hard work &… pic.twitter.com/ZR9JZw1Sgz — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 9, 2024

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra