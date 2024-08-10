MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Live reactions: PM Narendra Modi, Manu Bhaker, Kamal Haasan and others react as Aman Sehrawat wins bronze in wrestling at Paris Olympics 2024

India’s Aman Sehrawat defeated Darian Cruz of Puerto Rico to win bronze in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling event.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 10:45 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Bronze medalist India’s Aman Sehrawat poses for photos during the victory ceremony for the men’s 57kg free-style wrestling event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris.
Bronze medalist India’s Aman Sehrawat poses for photos during the victory ceremony for the men’s 57kg free-style wrestling event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Bronze medalist India’s Aman Sehrawat poses for photos during the victory ceremony for the men’s 57kg free-style wrestling event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s Aman Sehrawat secured the sixth medal for Indian in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. He defeated Darian Cruz of Puerto Rico to win bronze in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling event on Friday.

The 21-year-old also became the youngest Indian to win a Olympic medal.

Reaction started pouring in for the youngster on social media.

ALSO READ | Aman Sehrawat’s quest for Paris Olympics glory: How the wrestler lost 5kg before bronze medal bout weigh-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker

Actor Kamal Haasan

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra

Related stories

Related Topics

Aman Sehrawat /

Wrestling /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Olympic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Live reactions: PM Narendra Modi, Manu Bhaker, Kamal Haasan and others react as Aman Sehrawat wins bronze in wrestling at Paris Olympics 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 15 Live Updates: USA overtakes China on top; India 69th after Aman Sehrawat’s bronze
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Brazil beats Canada in thriller to win gold in women’s beach volleyball, Switzerland gets bronze
    AP
  4. Aman Sehrawat’s quest for Paris Olympics glory: How the wrestler lost 5kg before bronze medal bout weigh-in
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Table tennis, Paris Olympics 2024: Ma Long makes history for China with his sixth Games gold
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Live reactions: PM Narendra Modi, Manu Bhaker, Kamal Haasan and others react as Aman Sehrawat wins bronze in wrestling at Paris Olympics 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 15 Live Updates: USA overtakes China on top; India 69th after Aman Sehrawat’s bronze
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Brazil beats Canada in thriller to win gold in women’s beach volleyball, Switzerland gets bronze
    AP
  4. Table tennis, Paris Olympics 2024: Ma Long makes history for China with his sixth Games gold
    AP
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Gold medallist, Rei Higuchi, who was disqualified in Tokyo for 50g extends support to Vinesh Phogat
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Live reactions: PM Narendra Modi, Manu Bhaker, Kamal Haasan and others react as Aman Sehrawat wins bronze in wrestling at Paris Olympics 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 15 Live Updates: USA overtakes China on top; India 69th after Aman Sehrawat’s bronze
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Brazil beats Canada in thriller to win gold in women’s beach volleyball, Switzerland gets bronze
    AP
  4. Aman Sehrawat’s quest for Paris Olympics glory: How the wrestler lost 5kg before bronze medal bout weigh-in
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Table tennis, Paris Olympics 2024: Ma Long makes history for China with his sixth Games gold
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment