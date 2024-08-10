India’s Aman Sehrawat secured the sixth medal for Indian in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. He defeated Darian Cruz of Puerto Rico to win bronze in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling event on Friday.
The 21-year-old also became the youngest Indian to win a Olympic medal.
Reaction started pouring in for the youngster on social media.
ALSO READ | Aman Sehrawat’s quest for Paris Olympics glory: How the wrestler lost 5kg before bronze medal bout weigh-in
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker
Actor Kamal Haasan
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju
Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra
Latest on Sportstar
- Live reactions: PM Narendra Modi, Manu Bhaker, Kamal Haasan and others react as Aman Sehrawat wins bronze in wrestling at Paris Olympics 2024
- Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 15 Live Updates: USA overtakes China on top; India 69th after Aman Sehrawat’s bronze
- Paris Olympics 2024: Brazil beats Canada in thriller to win gold in women’s beach volleyball, Switzerland gets bronze
- Aman Sehrawat’s quest for Paris Olympics glory: How the wrestler lost 5kg before bronze medal bout weigh-in
- Table tennis, Paris Olympics 2024: Ma Long makes history for China with his sixth Games gold
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE