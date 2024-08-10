Japanese wrestler Rei Higuchi extended his support to Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat after winning the gold medal in 57kg freestyle category at Paris Olympic on Friday.

The 28-year-old wrestler was disqualified from Tokyo Olympics qualification for failing to meet the cut during the pre-match weigh-in by 50gram. He came back strong in Paris and secured a victory on points 4-2 against his U.S. opponent Spencer Richard Lee in the final.

Higuchi took to social media to offer his support for Vinesh and urged her to reverse her decision of retirement. “I understand your pain the best. same 50g. Don’t worry about the voices around you. Life goes on. Rising from setbacks is the most beautiful thing. Take a good rest.”

I understand your pain the best.

same 50g.

Don't worry about the voices around you.

Life goes on.

Rising from setbacks is the most beautiful thing.

Take a good rest. https://t.co/KxtTMw4vhL — Rei Higuchi (@Reihiguchi0128) August 9, 2024

The Japanese wrestler has also encouraged Vinesh to block out all the voices around her and overcome this setback. He said that he understands Vinesh’s pain after going through a similar situation during the last Olympics in his own country.

On the way to his gold, Higuchi defeated India’s Aman Sehrawat in the semifinal.

Vinesh was disqualified and will be ranked last in Paris 2024 after she exceeded the weight limit by a little over 100 grams. She was set to face USA’s Sarah Hilderbrandt in the final. The organisers later announced that Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to the Indian in semifinals, will take her place in the gold medal bout.

ALSO READ | Vinesh Phogat disqualification appeal, CAS verdict updates: India presents case, Operational outcome expected soon

Earlier, former wrestler and London Olympic gold medallist Jordan Burroughs suggested that the United World Wrestling (UWW) must amend its rules to award the silver medal to Vinesh Phogat after the Indian wrestler failed to meet the cut during the pre-match weigh-in.

Vinesh Phogat and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following her disqualification from the gold medal match in the 50kg wrestling event at the Paris Olympics. Vinesh has appealed to be given joint-silver.

The hearing for Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification happened on Friday. She attended the hearing virtually and arguments were presented by her team of legal representatives and representatives of the United World Wrestling, the second party in this case.

While initial reports suggested an interim order is yet to come out. The IOA seems to be optimistic about Vinesh’s chances in this case.