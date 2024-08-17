Former Pakistan hockey player criticizes government for withdrawing invitations to Nadeem’s official reception

Former hockey player Rao Saleem Nazim, on Saturday, claimed that the Pakistan government insulted several Olympians by withdrawing their invitations for the gala dinner hosted in the honour of Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem in the name of guest management.

Nadeem heaved his spear to 92.97m, shattering the Olympic record on his way to a sensational title win in the recently-concluded Paris Games.

“The PM House had sent invitations to several hockey stalwarts to attend the function, and they all got emails confirming their invitations,” Rao, who heads the former Pakistan hockey players forum, said.

“But at the last moment, many of us got a message from the PM secretariat that since they were finding it difficult to adjust the number of guests, the invitations had been withdrawn,” he added.

The Olympian questioned the treatment of former Pakistan players while holding a function to honour an Olympic gold medallist.

“Is this how you show respect to players who have brought not one but several Olympic medals in hockey for the country,” Rao added.

Incidentally, Pakistan’s last gold medal in the Olympics came in 1983 in Los Angeles when Pakistan won the hockey final, and the last time Pakistan won any medal in the Summer Games was also through hockey in 1992 when the team won a bronze medal.

Pakistan hockey team has not qualified for the last three Olympic Games.