Arshad Nadeem got into an elite group of men’s javelin throwers when he threw a massive 92.27 throw in the final, at the State de France in Paris, France, on Thursday.
The throw was an Olympic record. He also became only the fourth athlete to cross the 90m mark in men’s javelin throw at the Olympic Games.
ATHLETES TO THROW BEYOND 90 METRES IN OLYMPICS:
- 2000 - Jan Zelezny, Czechia - 90.17m
- 2008 - Andreas Thorkildsen - 90.57m
- 2016 - Thomas Rohler, Germany - 90.30m
Latest on Sportstar
- Neeraj Chopra wins silver in javelin throw at Paris Olympics
- Neeraj Chopra Athletics LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13: Tebogo shocks Lyles to win 200m gold; Nadeem registers OR in Men’s javelin final
- Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: Arshad Nadeem breaks Olympic Record, Neeraj Chopra second in javelin final; Sydney McLaughlin breaks 400m hurdles WR
- Who is Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan, who beat Neeraj Chopra to win gold at Paris 2024 Olympics?
- Neeraj Chopra becomes first Indian to win track-and-field medals in consecutive Olympics
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE