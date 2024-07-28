Rower Balraj Panwar qualified for men’s single sculls quarterfinals at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday.
Balraj finished second in his repechage race with a timing of 7:12.41s. The top two rowers from every repechage race progress to the quarterfinals. Monaco’s Quentin Antognelli finished first, clocking 7:10.00s.
Balraj even took the lead for a few moments but eventually finished beind Antognelli.
The Indian had finished fourth in his heat on Saturday where the top three rowers were guaranteed an automatic spot in the quarterfinals while the rest received another chance via repechage round.
The men’s single sculls quarterfinals will be held on Tuesday.
