MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Croatia’s Vekic calls silver medal ‘incredible’ after series of mishaps

The 21st-ranked Vekic, who reached the Wimbledon semifinals, lost 6-2, 6-3 to China’s Zheng Qinwen in a tense final.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 11:07 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Paris 2024 Olympics - Tennis - Women’s Singles Victory Ceremony - Roland-Garros Stadium, Paris, France - August 03, 2024. Silver medallist Donna Vekic of Croatia poses with her medal.
Paris 2024 Olympics - Tennis - Women’s Singles Victory Ceremony - Roland-Garros Stadium, Paris, France - August 03, 2024. Silver medallist Donna Vekic of Croatia poses with her medal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics - Tennis - Women’s Singles Victory Ceremony - Roland-Garros Stadium, Paris, France - August 03, 2024. Silver medallist Donna Vekic of Croatia poses with her medal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Croatia’s Donna Vekic had so many misadventures on her way to the Olympics, including “pain everywhere”, a plane delay and illness, that she said walking away with the Olympic tennis women’s singles silver medal on Saturday was “incredible”.

The 21st-ranked Vekic, who reached the Wimbledon semifinals, lost 6-2, 6-3 to China’s Zheng Qinwen in a tense final.

Vekic, who had knee surgery in 2021, was so disillusioned before this year’s French Open that she nearly quit the sport and then considered pulling out of the Olympics.

“After the Wimbledon semi-finals, I had so much pain everywhere that I was debating going to the Olympics because I thought ‘in these conditions, there is no way I can win a medal’,” Vekic told reporters.

“I had pain in my arm, pain in my ankle. I was sick. Everything was happening all at once, and when we came here, first our flight was cancelled. We arrived late. Everything was going wrong,” the 28-year-old Croat added.

“When we had our first practice, I told my coach I was coughing so bad I couldn’t hit two shots in a row. One week later, we have a medal. So it’s been absolutely, absolutely incredible,” she said.

The motivation came from trying to get on the podium for her country, she said.

Zheng and Vekic were bidding to bring home their country’s first tennis singles gold medal.

“When you play for your country, it’s definitely a little bit more special. It’s completely giving it 200 percent,” Vekic said.

The Croat had lost in the singles third round in her first Olympic appearance in Tokyo.

Related Topics

Tennis /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Donna Vekic /

Zheng Qinwen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Croatia’s Vekic calls silver medal ‘incredible’ after series of mishaps
    Reuters
  2. Haaland hat trick powers Manchester City over Chelsea 4-2; Liverpool beats Man Utd
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Stephen ’Pommel Horse Guy’ Nedoroscik adds another bronze medal to his tally
    AP
  4. Leagues Cup: Tigres edges Messi-less Inter Miami 2-1 to win group
    AFP
  5. Washington Open 2024: Bouzkova rallies to beat top-seeded Sabalenka after a long weather delay
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Croatia’s Vekic calls silver medal ‘incredible’ after series of mishaps
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Stephen ’Pommel Horse Guy’ Nedoroscik adds another bronze medal to his tally
    AP
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: LeBron’s U.S. to face Brazil in basketball men’s quarterfinals
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: South Sudan coach, basketball federation president accuse refs of bias after loss to Serbia
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day Nine - August 4: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Croatia’s Vekic calls silver medal ‘incredible’ after series of mishaps
    Reuters
  2. Haaland hat trick powers Manchester City over Chelsea 4-2; Liverpool beats Man Utd
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Stephen ’Pommel Horse Guy’ Nedoroscik adds another bronze medal to his tally
    AP
  4. Leagues Cup: Tigres edges Messi-less Inter Miami 2-1 to win group
    AFP
  5. Washington Open 2024: Bouzkova rallies to beat top-seeded Sabalenka after a long weather delay
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment