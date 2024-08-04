MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Lorenzo Musetti beats Felix Auger-Aliassime for the men’s singles bronze

The 22-year-old Musetti is currently ranked No. 16 and is having the most successful stretch of his career.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 03:28 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Lorenzo Musetti of Italy celebrates his victory during Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match on day eight of the Olympic Games
Lorenzo Musetti of Italy celebrates his victory during Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match on day eight of the Olympic Games | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy celebrates his victory during Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match on day eight of the Olympic Games | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lorenzo Musetti won Italy’s first Olympic tennis medal in 100 years on Saturday night, beating Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 for the men’s singles bronze.

The only other Italian medal in the sport was claimed by Uberto Morpurgo at the 1924 Games — and it also came in Paris, also was a bronze and also came in men’s singles.

The 22-year-old Musetti is currently ranked No. 16 and is having the most successful stretch of his career. He reached his first Grand Slam semifinal three weeks ago at Wimbledon before losing to Novak Djokovic.

Musetti also was eliminated by Djokovic in the Olympic semifinals on Friday, when Auger-Aliassime lost to Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic meets Alcaraz on Sunday for the gold medal.

Auger-Aliassime was trying to claim Canada’s first singles medal at an Olympics. He still will leave the Paris Games with a medal, though, because he teamed with Gabriela Dabrowski to earn the bronze in mixed doubles on Friday.

