Germany beat Argentina 3-2 to progress into the semifinal of men’s hockey in Paris Olympics on Sunday.
Germany opened the scoring in the ninth minute. But the South American side equalised immediately.
Former Argentina player Gonzalo Peillat put Germany back in the lead in the 24th minute.
The action intensified in the final quarter with Argentina levelling the scores through Agustin Mazzilli.
But Germany snatched the game six minutes from full time with Justus Weigan scoring the match winner.
In the last-four, Germany will be up against India, which had earlier in the day trumped Great Britain in a thrilling game decided by a tiebreaker.
India had gotten the better of Germany in the bronze medal match in the Tokyo Olympics.
