Germany beats Argentina to set up men’s hockey semifinal against India

Published : Aug 05, 2024 01:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mats Grambusch of Germany, Johannes Grosse of Germany, Justus Weigand of Germany and Christopher Ruehr of Germany celebrate their first goal.
Mats Grambusch of Germany, Johannes Grosse of Germany, Justus Weigand of Germany and Christopher Ruehr of Germany celebrate their first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
infoIcon

Mats Grambusch of Germany, Johannes Grosse of Germany, Justus Weigand of Germany and Christopher Ruehr of Germany celebrate their first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Germany beat Argentina 3-2 to progress into the semifinal of men’s hockey in Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Germany opened the scoring in the ninth minute. But the South American side equalised immediately.

Former Argentina player Gonzalo Peillat put Germany back in the lead in the 24th minute.

The action intensified in the final quarter with Argentina levelling the scores through Agustin Mazzilli.

But Germany snatched the game six minutes from full time with Justus Weigan scoring the match winner.

In the last-four, Germany will be up against India, which had earlier in the day trumped Great Britain in a thrilling game decided by a tiebreaker.

India had gotten the better of Germany in the bronze medal match in the Tokyo Olympics.

Related Topics

Hockey /

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Germany

