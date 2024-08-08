MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh finishes as Paris 2024 Olympics men’s hockey top scorer

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh ended the Paris 2024 Olympics as the top scorer of the men’s hockey event.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 23:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Harmanpreet Singh of India celebrates after winning the bronze medal match.
Harmanpreet Singh of India celebrates after winning the bronze medal match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
infoIcon

Harmanpreet Singh of India celebrates after winning the bronze medal match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh ended the Paris 2024 Olympics as the top scorer of the men’s hockey event.

Harmanpreet slotted in 10 goals as he powered India to a second-consecutive bronze medal in hockey.

Seven of Harmanpreet’s goals came from penalty corners while the other three were scored from penalty strokes.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old fired in two drag-flicks to help India overcome Spain in the bronze medal match.

TOP 10 SCORERS OF PARIS OLYMPICS
Harmanpreet Singh
Blake Govers
Christopher Rühr
Alexander Hendrickx
Jip Janssen
José Basterra
Marc Reyne
Maico Casella
Justus Weigand
Duco Telgenkamp

Related Topics

Hockey /

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Harmanpreet Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra & Noah Lyles Athletics LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13: Women’s Long Jump final underway; Men’s javelin final starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh finishes as Paris 2024 Olympics men’s hockey top scorer
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: Netherlands vs Germany 1-1 in men’s hockey final; Neeraj Chopra’s javelin final at 11:55 PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates, Men’s Javelin Throw Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Olympic gold medallist to target podium, 90m mark
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: France beats Germany to return to gold medal game
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh finishes as Paris 2024 Olympics men’s hockey top scorer
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: France beats Germany to return to gold medal game
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics: Coach Fulton says building trust was key after India wins second consecutive hockey bronze
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Hockey India announces cash prize for Indian men’s team following historic bronze medal victory
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics: India ‘Wins it for Sreejesh’ as custodian par excellence bids emotional goodbye after 24 years
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra & Noah Lyles Athletics LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13: Women’s Long Jump final underway; Men’s javelin final starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh finishes as Paris 2024 Olympics men’s hockey top scorer
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: Netherlands vs Germany 1-1 in men’s hockey final; Neeraj Chopra’s javelin final at 11:55 PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates, Men’s Javelin Throw Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Olympic gold medallist to target podium, 90m mark
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: France beats Germany to return to gold medal game
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment