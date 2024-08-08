Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh ended the Paris 2024 Olympics as the top scorer of the men’s hockey event.
Harmanpreet slotted in 10 goals as he powered India to a second-consecutive bronze medal in hockey.
Seven of Harmanpreet’s goals came from penalty corners while the other three were scored from penalty strokes.
On Sunday, the 28-year-old fired in two drag-flicks to help India overcome Spain in the bronze medal match.
TOP 10 SCORERS OF PARIS OLYMPICS
Latest on Sportstar
- Neeraj Chopra & Noah Lyles Athletics LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13: Women’s Long Jump final underway; Men’s javelin final starts
- Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh finishes as Paris 2024 Olympics men’s hockey top scorer
- Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: Netherlands vs Germany 1-1 in men’s hockey final; Neeraj Chopra’s javelin final at 11:55 PM
- Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates, Men’s Javelin Throw Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Olympic gold medallist to target podium, 90m mark
- Paris 2024 Olympics: France beats Germany to return to gold medal game
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE