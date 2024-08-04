Paris 2024: Henry Fieldman becomes first athlete to win Olympic medals in men’s and women’s event

British Rower Henry Fieldman created history on Saturday by becoming the first athlete to win Olympic medals in both men’s and women’s events.

Fieldman was the cox for Great Britain’s Women’s Eight team rowing team which grabbed bronze at Paris 2024. Three years ago in Tokyo, Fieldman had won bronze with the men’s team in the same event.

Britain finished third behind Canada which won silver and Romania, which took the gold medal.

After the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, World Rowing changed its rules. As per the new rules, coxes of either sex are allowed to steer the eights - the only boats that still use coxes at Olympic regattas.