Paris 2024 Olympics: India dedicates hockey bronze medal to Sreejesh, says Manpreet Singh

India won the bronze medal 2-1 against Spain with captain Harmanpreet Singh getting on the scoresheet twice.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 19:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India celebrates after winning the bronze medal at Paris Olympics.
India celebrates after winning the bronze medal at Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
India celebrates after winning the bronze medal at Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former India captain Manpreet Singh dedicated the hockey team’s bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics to P.R. Sreejesh, who announced he will retire after the tournament.

“We want to dedicate this medal to Sreejesh because this was his last match. This is a great feeling because we have won consecutive medals. We wanted to win the gold medal but that could not happen unfortunately but relieved that we are not going home empty-handed,” Manpreet said to the official broadcaster after the match.

India won the bronze medal 2-1 against Spain with captain Harmanpreet Singh getting on the scoresheet twice.

The medal marks the first instance since 1972 when India won back-to-back Olympic Games medals.

