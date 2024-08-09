India levelled its medal count at the 2012 London Olympic Games when it won its sixth medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics through Aman Sehrawat, at the Champ de Arena in Paris on Friday.
At the 2012 Games, India had won two silver and four bronze medals, which was then its most successful spell at the Olympics, which it surpassed in Tokyo, three years ago, winning one goal, two silver and four bronze medals.
At the French capital this time around, Aman Sehrawat beat Puerto Rico’s Darian Toi Cruz 13-5 to clinch the sixth medal for India in this edition of the Games. This was India’s third-best performance in the history of Olympics, with it winning one silver and five bronze medals at the 2024 Olympics so far.
INDIA’S BEST PERFORMANCES AT THE OLYMPICS
|Edition
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|2020
|1
|2
|4
|7
|2
|2012
|0
|2
|4
|6
|3
|2024
|0
|1
|5
|6
|4
|2008
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|1952
|1
|0
|1
|2
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Why was the USA men’s team disqualified from the 4x100m relay final?
- Athletics LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics; Day 14: Sha’Carri helps US win women’s 4x100 relay gold; Men’s team disqualified
- India levels medal count of London Olympic Games after Aman bags bronze at Paris 2024 Olympics
- Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 9, Day 14: Aman Sehrawat wins bronze in men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling
- France vs Spain LIVE score, Paris 2024 Olympics: FRA 3-3 ESP; Mateta penalty goal drags game into extra time
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE