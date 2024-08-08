The Indian hockey team won its first Olympic medal at the Amsterdam Games in 1928. It scored 29 goals in five matches to win the gold medal. The wizard Dhyan Chand scored 14 goals, including a hat-trick in the final against the Netherlands.
Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian men secured their 13th men’s hockey medal at the Summer Games after the win over Spain in the bronze medal match of the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Here’s the full list of all medals won by India in hockey at the quadrennial games.
List of hockey medals at the Olympics
Gold - Men’s hockey - Amsterdam 1928
Gold - Men’s hockey - Los Angeles 1932
Gold - Men’s hockey - Berlin 1936
Gold - Men’s hockey - London 1948
Gold - Men’s hockey - Helsinki 1952
Gold - Men’s hockey - Melbourne 1956
Silver- Men’s hockey - Rome 1960
Gold - Men’s hockey - Tokyo 1964
Bronze - Men’s hockey - Mexico City 1968
Bronze - Men’s hockey - Munich 1972
Gold - Men’s hockey - Moscow 1980
Bronze - Men’s hockey - Tokyo 2020
Bronze - Men’s hockey - Paris 2024
