The Indian hockey team won its first Olympic medal at the Amsterdam Games in 1928. It scored 29 goals in five matches to win the gold medal. The wizard Dhyan Chand scored 14 goals, including a hat-trick in the final against the Netherlands.

Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian men secured their 13th men’s hockey medal at the Summer Games after the win over Spain in the bronze medal match of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Here’s the full list of all medals won by India in hockey at the quadrennial games.

List of hockey medals at the Olympics

Gold - Men’s hockey - Amsterdam 1928

Gold - Men’s hockey - Los Angeles 1932

Gold - Men’s hockey - Berlin 1936

Gold - Men’s hockey - London 1948

Gold - Men’s hockey - Helsinki 1952

Gold - Men’s hockey - Melbourne 1956

Silver- Men’s hockey - Rome 1960

Gold - Men’s hockey - Tokyo 1964

Bronze - Men’s hockey - Mexico City 1968

Bronze - Men’s hockey - Munich 1972

Gold - Men’s hockey - Moscow 1980

Bronze - Men’s hockey - Tokyo 2020

Bronze - Men’s hockey - Paris 2024