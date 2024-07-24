Paris 2024 Olympics: Lionel Messi reacts after controversial Argentina loss against Morocco

A fan invasion in the opening match of the Olympic football tournament between Argentina and Morocco on Wednesday caused chaos, with Argentina eventually beaten 2-1 following a VAR review disallowed its equalizing goal after play was suspended with the score tied at 2-2.
Argentina’s Cristian Medina scored deep in injury time to salvage what looked like a 2-2 draw, but the decision ruling out the goal was delivered about two hours after play was suspended when the teams re-emerged on to the pitch to finish the match in an empty stadium.
Senior team captain Lionel Messi took to Instagram and posted a story saying ‘Insolito’ as a reaction to the controversy.
Insolito is a spanish word which translates in English to ‘unsual’ or ‘uncommon’.
Messi recently won the Copa America 2024 with Argentina but is not part of the Olympics squad since only three senior players are allowed in the U-23 team who in this case are Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Otamendi and Geronimo Rulli.
- With inputs from Reuters
