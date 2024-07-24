MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Lionel Messi reacts after controversial Argentina loss against Morocco

Senior team captain Lionel Messi took to Instagram and posted a story saying ‘Insolito’ as a reaction to the controversy.

Published : Jul 24, 2024 22:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Argentina forward Lionel Messi in action.
File Photo: Argentina forward Lionel Messi in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

File Photo: Argentina forward Lionel Messi in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A fan invasion in the opening match of the Olympic football tournament between Argentina and Morocco on Wednesday caused chaos, with Argentina eventually beaten 2-1 following a VAR review disallowed its equalizing goal after play was suspended with the score tied at 2-2.

Argentina’s Cristian Medina scored deep in injury time to salvage what looked like a 2-2 draw, but the decision ruling out the goal was delivered about two hours after play was suspended when the teams re-emerged on to the pitch to finish the match in an empty stadium.

Senior team captain Lionel Messi took to Instagram and posted a story saying ‘Insolito’ as a reaction to the controversy.

Insolito is a spanish word which translates in English to ‘unsual’ or ‘uncommon’.

Messi recently won the Copa America 2024 with Argentina but is not part of the Olympics squad since only three senior players are allowed in the U-23 team who in this case are Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Otamendi and Geronimo Rulli.

- With inputs from Reuters

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Lionel Messi /

Argentina

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
