Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker named India’s flagbearer for closing ceremony

Manu clinched two bronze medals - one in women’s 10m air pistol and another in 10m air pistol mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh. She also finished fourth in 25m women’s pistol event.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 19:54 IST , CHENNAI - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals, will be India’s female flagbearer for the closing ceremony of Paris 2024 Olympics on August 11.
Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

Shooter Manu Bhaker will be India’s flagbearer during the closing ceremony of Paris 2024 Olympics on August 11.

Manu clinched two bronze medals - one in women’s 10m air pistol and another in 10m air pistol mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh. She also finished fourth in 25m women’s pistol event.

Manu is the first Indian to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics since Independence. She is just the second Indian woman to clinch two Olympic medals after shuttler P V Sindhu.

The 22-year-old took to Instagram to make it official, saying: “It is an honour and privilege to be named as India’s flagbearer for the Closing Ceremony of the Paris Olympics. Leading the outstanding Indian contingent with the tricolour in my hands with millions around the world watching is a truly humbling opportunity and one that I will cherish forever. I am grateful to The IOA for considering me worthy of this honour, and I look forward to raising the Indian flag with immense pride. Jai Hind!”

