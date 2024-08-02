MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker qualifies for 25m Pistol Final

Manu Bhaker progressed to women’s 25m Pistol final at Paris 2024 Olympics on Friday after finishing second in the qualification round.

Published : Aug 02, 2024 17:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Manu Bhaker adjusts her eyepiece during the 25m Pistol Women’s Qualification round at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on Friday.
Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Manu Bhaker adjusts her eyepiece during the 25m Pistol Women’s Qualification round at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on Friday. | Photo Credit: Amr Alfiky
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Manu Bhaker adjusts her eyepiece during the 25m Pistol Women’s Qualification round at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on Friday. | Photo Credit: Amr Alfiky

Manu Bhaker progressed to women’s 25m Pistol final at Paris 2024 Olympics on Friday after finishing second in the qualification round in Chateauroux.

Manu finished behind qualification topper - Hungary’s Veronika Major, who equalled the Qualification Olympic Record of 592 - with a score of 590.

Manu had scores of 294 and 296 in precision and rapid stages, respectively.

READ | Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Esha Singh, the other Indian shooter in the field, failed to finish in Top 8 and did not make it to the final after a score of 581 (Precision - 291, Rapid - 290) left her in 18th position.

The 22-year-old Manu will look to create history by becoming the first Indian to clinch three medals at the same edition of the Olympics. She began her campaign in the French capital with a bronze medal in the women’s 10m Air Pistol individual event. The Indian followed it up with another bronze, teaming up with Sarabjot Singh, in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

The 25m Pistol Women’s Final will be held on Saturday at 1PM IST.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manu Bhaker /

Shooting /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Esha Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Archery, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score updates: India mixed team up against Spain in quarterfinal at 5:45 PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics Hockey: IND 2-1 AUS; Australia trails 1-2 against India as Craig scores
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka 165/6 (40); Wellalage, Hasaranga at crease vs India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker qualifies for 25m Pistol Final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 Highlights, August 2: Manu Bhaker qualifies for 25m pistol final after finishing 2nd in qualification
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Wang and Long win gold in men’s synchronised diving 3m springboard
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Leone keeps women’s rifle 3 positions gold in Swiss hands
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker qualifies for 25m Pistol Final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Rivals Richardson, Fraser-Pryce advance in women’s 100m
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ingebrigtsen, Kerr safely on course for 1,500m ‘race for the ages’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Archery, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score updates: India mixed team up against Spain in quarterfinal at 5:45 PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics Hockey: IND 2-1 AUS; Australia trails 1-2 against India as Craig scores
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka 165/6 (40); Wellalage, Hasaranga at crease vs India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker qualifies for 25m Pistol Final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 Highlights, August 2: Manu Bhaker qualifies for 25m pistol final after finishing 2nd in qualification
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment