Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker qualifies for 25m Pistol Final

Manu Bhaker progressed to women’s 25m Pistol final at Paris 2024 Olympics on Friday after finishing second in the qualification round in Chateauroux.

Manu finished behind qualification topper - Hungary’s Veronika Major, who equalled the Qualification Olympic Record of 592 - with a score of 590.

Manu had scores of 294 and 296 in precision and rapid stages, respectively.

READ | Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Esha Singh, the other Indian shooter in the field, failed to finish in Top 8 and did not make it to the final after a score of 581 (Precision - 291, Rapid - 290) left her in 18th position.

The 22-year-old Manu will look to create history by becoming the first Indian to clinch three medals at the same edition of the Olympics. She began her campaign in the French capital with a bronze medal in the women’s 10m Air Pistol individual event. The Indian followed it up with another bronze, teaming up with Sarabjot Singh, in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

The 25m Pistol Women’s Final will be held on Saturday at 1PM IST.