oṃ tryámbakaṃ yajāmahe sugandhíṃ puṣṭi-vardhánam

urvārukam íva bandhánān mṛtyor mukṣīya mā ‘mṛtā́t

About a year ago, Swapnil Kusale had the Maha Mrityunjay mantra tattooed down his spine. It is a verse from the Rig Veda spoken in times of great stress that bestows longevity. The original intention of the verse, though, was to ease the transition from the world of mortals.

Immortality is indeed what the 28-year-old has achieved. He will forever be a legend in Indian sports history after winning an Olympic bronze in the men’s 50m rifle three positions event at Chateauroux on Thursday.

If Kusale has the moksha mantra written on his back, he also has the words ‘Bharat’ engraved in gold letters on the barrel of his gun. It’s with that gun that Kusale, the son of a school teacher from the village of Kambalwadi, near Kolhapur, won what is the third medal for India at the Olympics and also the first ever in the 50m three position event.

‘Bharat’ engraved in gold letters on the barrel of Swapnil Kusale’s gun used during the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions final at Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/THE HINDU

A year ago, Kusale got a verse tattooed on his body. At the time, he was considered a promising shooter, but he had not yet reached the level required to be among the world’s best. He had finished fourth in two major events in his career: the 2022 World Championships and the Asian Games.

He seemed to be on a similar path in the final hall at Chateauroux as well. He started with a score of 9.6 in his first shot from the kneeling position. In this event, shooters take 15 shots in the kneeling position, followed by 15 in the prone position, before transitioning to the standing position. It appeared that the occasion was getting better of Kusale, who was competing in his first Olympics. However, he composed himself and persevered.

At the end of the first two stages, though, Kusale didn’t look like he was getting into the medal bracket. He was in fifth place then— 0.9 points behind fourth place and a whole point away from the medals — in a sport where results are decided in decimals. Kusale said he wasn’t trying to pay attention to the gap. “I was just focussing on my breath. I wanted to make my teammates happy. I just focussed on my body to calm myself,” he’d say after the match.

Although he was trailing at this point, the standing position — where shooters have the least stability in aiming at a target 50 metres away — is where matters are truly settled, and that’s where Kusale really shone. Despite starting poorly with a 9.5 in his opening shot, he shot another four in the 10 ring to keep his position. In his second series of five shots, another 9.1 was evened out by another four in the 10 ring.

If Kusale managed to keep his nerves, those around him lost theirs. Jiri Privratsky of Czechia, who was in fourth place and Jon-Hermann Hegg of Norway, who was in the lead at the start of the standing series, shot five shots in the ‘9’ ring to vault Kusale into bronze medal place. The Indian would never leave it. He opened up a 2.2-point gap that Privratsky wasn’t able to bridge.

Kusale even had a chance to finish in second place but ultimately conceded that to Ukraine’s Serhiy Kulish. Silver may have slipped through his grasp, but the bronze medal shone brightly, mirroring the triumphant smile on Kusale’s face as he stood on the podium. His grin widened with every flash of the camera. And now with the Indian flag draped across his shoulders, Kusale looked every bit the icon of Indian sports history.