FAQs: What is the format of the men’s Javelin Throw final as Neeraj Chopra’s defends his gold medal?

CHENNAI

Neeraj Chopra will take to the field on Thursday to try and defend his gold medal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Chopra qualified for the final by finishing first in the qualification event on Tuesday, throwing a season-best of 89.34m. Chopra will be looking to make history and become the first Indian athlete with two individual gold medals.

How many people will take part in the final?

Twelve athletes will take part in the final. They will have done so by virtue of having finished in the top six of their groups in the qualification on Tuesday. Czechia’s Jakub Vadlejch, Germany’s Julian Weber and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem are expected to be some of Chopra’s biggest rivals for the gold medal.

How many throws does each athlete get?

The final consists of six rounds of one throw each. After the end of these six rounds, the athlete with the longest valid throw is declared as the winner.

Is there any elimination involved?

There is an elimination aspect involved. At the end of the first three rounds, the best throws of all the athletes are ranked, and the bottom four are eliminated. The remaining eight athletes will compete in the remaining three rounds. However, scores from the first three rounds are still considered for ranking.

What happens if there is a tie?

In the case of a tie, the athlete with a better second best throw is given the higher position.