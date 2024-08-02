MagazineBuy Print

When is Neeraj Chopra participating in javelin throw at Paris 2024 Olympics

The javelin throw final will start at 11.55pm (IST) on August 8.

Published : Aug 02, 2024 16:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Neeraj Chopra is India’s first track and field and second-ever individual Olympic gold medallist.
Neeraj Chopra is India's first track and field and second-ever individual Olympic gold medallist. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Neeraj Chopra is India’s first track and field and second-ever individual Olympic gold medallist. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Neeraj Chopra, India’s first track and field and second-ever individual Olympic gold medallist, will defend his men’s javelin title in Paris.

Neeraj Chopra: ‘Need to compete with hosh and josh at Paris Olympics’

He will feature in the Men’s Javelin Throw qualification event, with Kishore Jena. The Group A qualification round will start at 1:50 PM, and Group B will follow at 3:20 PM on the same day. Neeraj and Kishore won the gold and silver medals, respectively, at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year.

Since winning at Tokyo, Neeraj has gone on to win the Diamond League title in 2022 and an Asian Games gold medal in 2023. 

The javelin throw final will be held from 11.55pm (IST) on August 8.

All track and field events at Paris 2024 will be hosted at the iconic Stade de France.

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
