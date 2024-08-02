When is Neeraj Chopra participating in javelin throw at Paris 2024 Olympics

Neeraj Chopra, India’s first track and field and second-ever individual Olympic gold medallist, will defend his men’s javelin title in Paris.
He will feature in the Men’s Javelin Throw qualification event, with Kishore Jena. The Group A qualification round will start at 1:50 PM, and Group B will follow at 3:20 PM on the same day. Neeraj and Kishore won the gold and silver medals, respectively, at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year.
Since winning at Tokyo, Neeraj has gone on to win the Diamond League title in 2022 and an Asian Games gold medal in 2023.
The javelin throw final will be held from 11.55pm (IST) on August 8.
All track and field events at Paris 2024 will be hosted at the iconic Stade de France.
